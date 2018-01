Have your say

There were at least three reasons for Posh fans to be cheerful on Saturday as Peterborough United ran out 3-1 winners against Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round.

Some 4,639 Posh fans made their way to Villa Park to watch the win, many meeting at the Abax Stadium on Saturday morning to catch a coach to Birmingham.

Fans set off from London Road for Villa Park to watch a victorious Posh win 3-1 in the FA Cup on Saturday

Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes was lurking to capture the colour of the coach trip and the magic of the FA Cup.

Are you featured in his gallery?

Fans set off from London Road for Villa Park to watch a victorious Posh win 3-1 in the FA Cup on Saturday

Fans set off from London Road for Villa Park to watch a victorious Posh win 3-1 in the FA Cup on Saturday

Fans set off from London Road for Villa Park to watch a victorious Posh win 3-1 in the FA Cup on Saturday

Fans set off from London Road for Villa Park to watch a victorious Posh win 3-1 in the FA Cup on Saturday

Fans set off from London Road for Villa Park to watch a victorious Posh win 3-1 in the FA Cup on Saturday

Fans set off from London Road for Villa Park to watch a victorious Posh win 3-1 in the FA Cup on Saturday

Fans set off from London Road for Villa Park to watch a victorious Posh win 3-1 in the FA Cup on Saturday

Fans set off from London Road for Villa Park to watch a victorious Posh win 3-1 in the FA Cup on Saturday