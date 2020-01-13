Peterborough United accept offer from Charlton for Marcus Maddison and player is discussing personal terms

Peterborough United have accepted an undisclosed offer from Championship side Charlton Athletic for Marcus Maddison.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony made the revelation on his social media account this morning (January 13). He does not say whether or not Charlton triggered the £2.5 million release clause in Maddison’s contract.

Two other Championship clubs have had bids rejected for Maddison who is out of contract at the end of this season when he could leave for nothing.

Maddison’s form has tailed off in recent weeks. He scored the last of this season’s 10-goal haul on November 9 at Stevenage in an FA Cup tie.

MacAnthony said: “As of this morning we have accepted a bid from Charlton who now have permission to talk terms with the player.

“Two other Championship clubs have bid for the player multiple times and do not currently have permission to speak to the player.

“The club will be making no futher comment today.”

MacAnthony met with Charlton officials last week which led to speculation about an impending transfer between the clubs.