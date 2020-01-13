Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison has met with Charlton officials, but it’s far from a done deal

Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison has been the subject of interest from EIGHT Championship clubs this month, but only Charlton Athletic have triggered the release clause in the player’s contract of £2.5 million.

The Peterborough Telegraph understands Charlton made their bid last week and that Maddison has now met with Addicks manager Lee Bowyer and their director of football Steve Gallon.

Maddison’s agent is due to meet Charlton officials today (January 13) to discuss personal terms, but Posh remain hopeful one of their key players will decide against a move to a London club who could yet be relegated to League One at the end of this season.

Maddison’s last Posh contract was one of the most lucrative in the club’s history. The 26 year-old might prefer to wait until the end of the season when he can leave Posh for free and get a bumper payout from a bigger Championship club, or one nearer to his roots in the North East, one prepared to take a gamble on an inconsistent talent who has yet play above third tier level.

Posh will hope that’s the case. The club’s line all season has been to express a preference for Maddison to stay and help them to promotion to the Championship before departing.

Posh are under no financial pressure to sell. They continue to turn sizeable bids down for top scorer Ivan Toney.

Maddison was a substitute in Saturday’s League One clash with Gillingham at the Weston Homes Stadium. He came on for the final quarter of the match.

Maddison has been at Posh since August 2014 when current manager Darren Ferguson signed him from non-league Gateshead for a reported fee of £250,000.

Maddison has scored 62 goals in 249 Posh appearances and contributed over a half century of goal assists.