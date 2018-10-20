Few players stand out as Peterborough United fail to break down dogged Accrington Stanley

Have your say

Peterborough United succumbed to a second straight home league defeat with a 1-0 defeat to Accrington Stanley at the ABAX Stadium.

Sean McConville’s sixth goal of the season was the difference between the two sides, and Posh rarely threatened until near the end when Matt Godden diverted Marcus Maddison’s excellent cross just wide.

Siriki Dembele of Peterborough United takes on Dan Barlaser of Accrington Stanley - Mandatory by-line: Joe Dent/JMP - 20/10/2018 - FOOTBALL - ABAX Stadium - Peterborough, England - Peterborough United v Accrington Stanley - Sky Bet League One

Few players stood out in the 90 minutes, but Posh held onto second place in League One despite another disappointing home result.

Aaron Chapman: Had little to do in the match but made a good close range save from Clark 6

Jason Naismith: Posh were more solid down his side, but he fired over when well placed 6

Rhys Bennett: Had a good tussle against Zanzala and did well against the big front man 6.5

Marcus Maddison of Peterborough United in action with Jordan Clark of Accrington Stanley - Mandatory by-line: Joe Dent/JMP - 20/10/2018 - FOOTBALL - ABAX Stadium - Peterborough, England - Peterborough United v Accrington Stanley - Sky Bet League One

Ryan Tafazolli: Lucky not to be punished for a terrible air-kick. Defended solidly otherwise 5.5

Colin Daniel: Some tough moments in the first-half as Stanley poured forward down his side. Looked more solid in the second 5.5

Alex Woodyard: Quiet in the first-half but got on the ball more in the second as Posh looked to push forward 6

Mark O’Hara: Fairly anonymous as Posh went long in the first-half. Subbed as Posh pushed for an equaliser 5.5

Joe Ward: Mixed quality from a number of set-piece deliveries. One of the brighter players in a drab first 45 minutes 6

Siriki Dembele: Constantly fouled which created good dead ball opportunities. Lovely, quick feet but final ball not its best 7

Matt Godden: An excellent strike from 25 yards to hit the bar, but missed Posh’s best chance late on 6

Jason Cummings: Subdued first-half but much more involved in the second before being subbed. Had a few efforts on goal but no saves were needed 5.5

Substitutes:

Ivan Toney: (for Ward, 60 mins) - Held the ball up well but rarely threatened to score 6

Marcus Maddison: (for Cummings, 59 mins) - Superb cross to Godden deserved a goal 7

Jamie Walker: (for O’Hara 78 mins) N/A

George Cooper: (not used).

Mark Tyler: (not used).

Tyler Denton: (not used).

Louis Reed: (not used).

