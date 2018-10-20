Early goal condemns Peterborough United to another loss against promotion rivals

Peterborough United went a fifth home league match without a win after again losing to a team flying high in League One.

Sean McConville’s early close range finish sealed the points for the visitors, with both sides hitting the woodwork as Posh drew a blank in front of their home supporters for the second league match running, although they remain second in the division.

Matt Godden of Peterborough United cuts a frustrated figure after missing a chance to score - Mandatory by-line: Joe Dent/JMP - 20/10/2018 - FOOTBALL - ABAX Stadium - Peterborough, England - Peterborough United v Accrington Stanley - Sky Bet League One

One of those to hit the bar was in-form striker Matt Godden, who missed the best chance to equalise late on when he diverted a brilliant cross from substitute Marcus Maddison wide of the far post.

Maddison was the subject of a terrible challenge from McConville which only saw the goalscorer receive a yellow card, but the visitors held on to become the third team currently in the top six to win at the ABAX this season.

The only goal of the game came on 11 minutes after a scrappy start from both sides. Sam Finley’s right-wing cross was headed at goal by Offrande Zanzala. The header was blocked but the ball fell to McConville to finish from close range.

It should have been two-nil just three minutes later when Zanzala crossed from the left and Ryan Tafazolli air-kicked, but former Stanley stopper Aaron Chapman made a good save to deny Jordan Clark from a few yards out.

Sean McConville of Accrington Stanley scores his sides only goal of the game - Mandatory by-line: Joe Dent/JMP - 20/10/2018 - FOOTBALL - ABAX Stadium - Peterborough, England - Peterborough United v Accrington Stanley - Sky Bet League One

Godden, fresh from his two goals at Scunthorpe last week, nearly equalised with a curled effort from nothing which rattled the bar from 25 yards, but the visitors were on top and kept pushing down the Posh left with success.

A succession of corners threatened to unlock the home defence again, but Alex Woodyard defended the near post well.

Posh then began to get into the context and finally wake up the home crowd. Jason Cummings curled a shot into the hands of visiting goalkeeper Jonny Maxted before a Godden header teed up Jason Naismith from a tight angle. Unfortunately, the right-back smashed over.

A series of promising free-kicks for Posh were then well defended by Stanley, with Cummings having a shot blocked inside the area, and a disappointing half ended with boss Steve Evans being shown a yellow card by referee Scott Duncan after Siriki Dembele had been fouled on the half-way line as he threatened to break clear.

Assistant manager Paul Raynor had been spoken to earlier.

Posh at least started the second-half brighter than the first, with Colin Daniel swinging over a deep cross from the left which Cummings headed over.

But Stanley came close to a second when not for the first time Posh were caught out by a short corner, and Daniel Barlaser had space inside the area to hit a shot which hit the base of the post.

Down the other end Cummings curled an effort from 25 yards onto the top of the bar, but he was hauled off on the hour alongside Jamie Ward, with Maddison and Ivan Toney being brought on by Evans, who had named an unchanged team from the win at Scunthorpe.

Ten minutes later Maddison was the subject of a terrible challenge from McConville which only saw the midfielder given a yellow card.

Maddison got up and six minutes from the end delivered a superb cross from a long way out on the left, but Godden could only divert it with his foot back across goal and wide as Posh failed to break through against a stubborn defence.

Posh: Aaron Chapman, Jason Naismith, Colin Daniel, Rhys Bennett, Ryan Tafazolli, Alex Woodyard, Mark O’Hara (sub Jamie Walker, 78 mins), Joe Ward (sub Ivan Toney, 60 mins), Siriki Dembele, Matt Godden, Jason Cummings (sub Marcus Maddison, 59 mins).

Unused substitutes: Mark Tyler, Tyler Denton, Louis Reed, George Cooper.

Accrington: Jonny Maxted, Callum Johnson, Mark Hughes, Michael Ihiekwe, Nick Anderton, Jordan Clark, Sam Finley, Dan Barlaser (sub Scott Brown, 80 mins), Sean McConville;, Billy Kee, Offrande Zanzala (sub Connor Hall, 89 mins).

Unused substitutes: Ben Richards-Everton, Ross Sykes, Piero Mingoia, Luke Charman, Tony Warner.

Goals: Accrington: McConville (11 mins)

Cautions: Posh - Cummings (foul), Woodyard (foul). Accrington: Barlaser (foul), McConville (foul). Anderton (fouled)

Referee: Scott Duncan 5

Attendance: 6,141 (165 Accrington)

RELATED

The player verdicts

Evans rants at ref