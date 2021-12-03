Pitch problems, injury concerns, small crowds, but a new goalkeeper for Peterborough Sports as they continue their title push

Maniche Sani celebrates his goal for Peterborough Sports against Hednesford. Photo: James Richardson.

Tuesday’s 4-1 win over 10-man Hednesford Town at the Bee Arena moved Sports back up to second in the Southern League Premier Division Central. They are just a point behind leaders Coalville, but have a game in hand. Sports host next-to-bottom Redditch United at the Bee Arena on Saturday (December 4, 3pm).

But Sports have injury concerns and they have become frustrated at the standard of their own playing surface as well as the lack of support from the Peterborough public.

Full-back Isaiah Bazeley, and forwards Dion Sembie-Ferris and Jordan Nicholson all limped out of the Hednesford game, with the former expected to be out for upto six weeks with a hamstring injury.

Josh McCammon scores for Peterborough Sports against Hednesford. Photo: James Richardson.

Centre-forward Mark Jones is on his way back from injury, while another attacking talent Maniche Sani is currently playing while waiting for an operation.

Sports will also have a new goalkeeper when they host next-to-bottom Redditch on Saturday (3pm). Former Hereford and Kettering ‘keeper Paul White has been signed from Premier Division rivals St Ives as regular number one Lewis Moat has increased work commitments.

“We played much better against Hednesford,” Sports boss Jimmy Dean said. “We dominated the game even when it was 11 v 11.

“But if we don’t sort our pitch out we won’t achieve anything this season. “It was a disgrace a week ago when we lost at home and it was only a little better on Tuesday. We lost the match last week because the ball bobbled over our goalkeeper’s hand.

“We are also having some rough luck with injuries. We are losing players from the same position. The forward line has been badly disrupted. Even Michael Gash has been ill.

“It’s a tough game on Saturday. Redditch will be well-managed and well organised. They would have made it hard even without our injuries.

“It would be great if the people of Peterborough came out to support us. Our midweek crowds have been low and quiet, but this is our first Saturday home game since September 11 so hopefully that will make a difference.

“I was always told Peterborough wanted a top non-league club and now they have one. It’s pretty much a team of local lads doing their bit for the city so please come down and when you are here please make some noise.”

Sports’ last two home attendances have been 175 and 204. They have attracted a crod of over 400 once for a home game this season.

**Big Sports fan Nick Scott passed away recently, after he’d agreed to sponsor Saturday‘s home game.

The club will be organising a fundraiser for Nick’s family who have been invited to the match.