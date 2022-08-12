Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie O'Connell of Peterborough United battles with Niall Ennis of Plymouth Argyle. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The 19 year-old Academy graduate admitted it was a dream come true to start a Posh first team match for the first time and he played a big part in a 2-0 EFL Cup win at Home Park.

O’Connell’s only previous first-team experience was an appearance as an 83rd minute substitute in a 4-1 Posh win at Doncaster on the final day of the 2020-21 League One promotion season.

“I have had to be patient for my opportunity,” O’Connell told the Posh media team. “But when I found out I was playing at Plymouth, it was a bit surreal as it has always been my dream to play for the first team. It has always been my aim to play for his club.

“I really enjoyed it. It was strange beforehand as I didn’t feel particularly nervous. I treated it like an under 21 or under 18 fixture, just a normal game and I tried to play my normal game. It was nice to share the pitch with some fellow youngsters. Obviously Joe Taylor started up front, Ricky-Jade Jones came through the academy and Gabe Overton coming on was a great moment for him.

“To play alongside Josh Knight and Nathan Thompson was great as they helped me during the game with their experience. In football, it is all about opportunity and when you get an opportunity, you have to go out there and take it and that is what I tried to do.

“Playing in front of supporters really helped me get through the game, well that and a bit of adrenaline! Unfortunately, it was a bit too far for my family to come and watch, but I have spoken to them and they are obviously pleased for me and proud, which is great.