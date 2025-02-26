Live

Wrexham vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh travel to Wales for the Vertu Trophy semi-final

By Ben Jones
Published 26th Feb 2025, 14:13 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 18:43 BST
Kwame Poku in action for Posh in the Vertu Trophy last season at Blackpool. Photo: Joe Dent.Kwame Poku in action for Posh in the Vertu Trophy last season at Blackpool. Photo: Joe Dent.
Kwame Poku in action for Posh in the Vertu Trophy last season at Blackpool. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United travel to the Racecourse Ground to face Wrexham in the Vertu Trophy semi-final.

Victory for Posh would make it back-to-back finals for Posh and continue their chances of being the first team to retain the EFL Trophy.

Carl Johnston, Tayo Edun and Sam Hughes are all cup-tied and Emmanuel Fernandez is only banned for league matches and will therefore be eligible tonight.

Follow the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Wrexham

Wed, 26 Feb, 2025, 21:33 BST

POSH WIN

Wed, 26 Feb, 2025, 21:33 BST

Kyprianou, Posh win if he scores

Wed, 26 Feb, 2025, 21:33 BST

3-2 Posh after 4 each

Mendy scored

Wed, 26 Feb, 2025, 21:32 BST

3-1 Posh

Mills Scores!

Wed, 26 Feb, 2025, 21:31 BST

2-1 Posh after 3

Lee SAVED

Wed, 26 Feb, 2025, 21:30 BST

2-1 Posh

De Havilland- no touches in the game.

Scores!

Wed, 26 Feb, 2025, 21:29 BST

1-1 after 2 each

Fletcher scores

Wed, 26 Feb, 2025, 21:28 BST

1-0 Posh

Mothersille SAVED

Wed, 26 Feb, 2025, 21:27 BST

1-0 Posh

Mullin SAVED

Wed, 26 Feb, 2025, 21:27 BST

1-0 Posh

Ihionvien saved but in off the keeper’s hand!

Wed, 26 Feb, 2025, 21:25 BSTUpdated 21:25 BST

The penalties will be taken from in front of the empty stand.

Kyprianou must have won the toss.

Wed, 26 Feb, 2025, 21:22 BST

FT

We go straight to penalties

Wed, 26 Feb, 2025, 21:22 BST

Posh sub

De Havilland on for Odoh

That’’ll be to take a penalty

Wed, 26 Feb, 2025, 21:19 BST

92 mins 2-2

Posh have come back!

Ihionvien comes on from the bench.

Beats two in the box, won’t take no for an answer and fires into the corner of the net.

Wed, 26 Feb, 2025, 21:18 BST

2-2!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

IHIONVIEN

Wed, 26 Feb, 2025, 21:17 BST

4 added minutes

Wed, 26 Feb, 2025, 21:17 BST

9,258 in the ground

375 from Posh

Wed, 26 Feb, 2025, 21:16 BST

88 mins 2-1 Wrexham

Not happening for Posh at the minute.

Wrexham have had a couple of chances to break and now have a free kick on the edge of the box.

