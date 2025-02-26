Wrexham vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh travel to Wales for the Vertu Trophy semi-final

Kwame Poku in action for Posh in the Vertu Trophy last season at Blackpool. Photo: Joe Dent.

Peterborough United travel to the Racecourse Ground to face Wrexham in the Vertu Trophy semi-final.

Victory for Posh would make it back-to-back finals for Posh and continue their chances of being the first team to retain the EFL Trophy.

Carl Johnston, Tayo Edun and Sam Hughes are all cup-tied and Emmanuel Fernandez is only banned for league matches and will therefore be eligible tonight.