Wrexham vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh travel to Wales for the Vertu Trophy semi-final
Victory for Posh would make it back-to-back finals for Posh and continue their chances of being the first team to retain the EFL Trophy.
Carl Johnston, Tayo Edun and Sam Hughes are all cup-tied and Emmanuel Fernandez is only banned for league matches and will therefore be eligible tonight.
Follow the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Wrexham
POSH WIN
Kyprianou, Posh win if he scores
3-2 Posh after 4 each
Mendy scored
3-1 Posh
Mills Scores!
2-1 Posh after 3
Lee SAVED
2-1 Posh
De Havilland- no touches in the game.
Scores!
1-1 after 2 each
Fletcher scores
1-0 Posh
Mothersille SAVED
1-0 Posh
Mullin SAVED
1-0 Posh
Ihionvien saved but in off the keeper’s hand!
The penalties will be taken from in front of the empty stand.
Kyprianou must have won the toss.
We go straight to penalties
Posh sub
De Havilland on for Odoh
That’’ll be to take a penalty
92 mins 2-2
Posh have come back!
Ihionvien comes on from the bench.
Beats two in the box, won’t take no for an answer and fires into the corner of the net.
2-2!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
IHIONVIEN
4 added minutes
9,258 in the ground
375 from Posh
88 mins 2-1 Wrexham
Not happening for Posh at the minute.
Wrexham have had a couple of chances to break and now have a free kick on the edge of the box.
