That striker is rumoured to be Posh’s Kabongo Tshimanga, who only joined the club permanently this summer.

A figure of £500k has been suggested online but Posh have declined to comment on speculation.

Kabongo Tshimanga is rumoured to be subject of a bid from Wrexham. Photo: Joe Dent.

The Red Dragons are known to be in the market for a striker due to a challenge in pre-season, by Manchester United’s Nathan Bishop, that left star man Paul Mullin with a collapsed lung and four cracked ribs.

Mullin was forced to stay in the United States following the injury and is believed to have been staying at the home of Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney.

He has now been given the all-clear to return home but still faces a spell on the sidelines.

Parkinson told the Wrexham Leader: “I am looking forward to getting Paul back in the building.

"He will go and see a specialist over here and then we will get an indication of how long he is out.

"Obviously with Paul out injured, we are looking.

"We have got a bid on the table, two maybe, but the answers are from within as well.”

Tshimanga made his first start for Posh- after initially joining on loan with an obligation to buy in January- on Tuesday night against Swindon in the EFL Cup.

He was hooked off at half-time, however, with Posh leading 1-0.