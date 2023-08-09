​The wealthy Welsh club are searching for a forward after star goalscorer Paul Mullin punctured a lung in a pre-season friendly.

Wrexham will be aware of Tshimanga’s ability having played against him in the National League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tshimanga was a prolific goalscorer for Chesterfield at that level before damaging knee ligaments, an injury that wrecked a potential transfer to Championship side Birmingham City.

Kabongo Tshimanga

The PT have approached Posh officials about the report on the ‘Teamtalk’ website, but they declined to comment.

Posh were long-time admirers of Tshimanga and finally took him on loan from Chesterfield last January while also making a commitment to making the deal permanent at the end of last season.

That commitment was honoured with Posh paying an undisclosed fee, one not thought to be as much as Wrexham are reported to now be offering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tshimanga started a competitive Posh match for the first time in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie with Swindon Town, but he was hauled off at half-time after failing to make an impression on League Two opposition.

He had performed well in pre-season and after a hat-trick against Stamford AFC, Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “I like his movement and he will score goals.”