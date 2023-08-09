News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United tight-lipped over reported bid for striker

​Peterborough United have remained tight-lipped over reports that League Two title favourites Wrexham have made a £500k bid for striker Kabongo Tshimanga.
By Alan Swann
Published 9th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

​The wealthy Welsh club are searching for a forward after star goalscorer Paul Mullin punctured a lung in a pre-season friendly.

Wrexham will be aware of Tshimanga’s ability having played against him in the National League.

Tshimanga was a prolific goalscorer for Chesterfield at that level before damaging knee ligaments, an injury that wrecked a potential transfer to Championship side Birmingham City.

Kabongo TshimangaKabongo Tshimanga
Kabongo Tshimanga
The PT have approached Posh officials about the report on the ‘Teamtalk’ website, but they declined to comment.

Posh were long-time admirers of Tshimanga and finally took him on loan from Chesterfield last January while also making a commitment to making the deal permanent at the end of last season.

That commitment was honoured with Posh paying an undisclosed fee, one not thought to be as much as Wrexham are reported to now be offering.

Tshimanga started a competitive Posh match for the first time in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie with Swindon Town, but he was hauled off at half-time after failing to make an impression on League Two opposition.

He had performed well in pre-season and after a hat-trick against Stamford AFC, Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “I like his movement and he will score goals.”

If Posh let Tshimanga leave they may need to make a double swoop for new strikers as main man Jonson Clarke-Harris is on the transfer list.

Related topics:WrexhamLeague TwoDarren FergusonJonson Clarke-HarrisChesterfield