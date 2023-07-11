The 20 year-old has been at Posh for 18 months after leaving West Ham United, but has started just one first-team game.

But Darren Ferguson was the manager who selected him for a big relegation Championship battle against Barnsley at London Road in November 2021. He was selected ahead of fans’ favourite Sammie Szmodics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Ferguson has been impressed with Corbett this summer, hence his participation in a first-team training camp at St George’s Park this week.

Darren Ferguson (right) with Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Interestingly Corbett. who is a regular goalscorer at Under 21 level, played 45 minutes of the Tuesday friendly win at Leicester City on the right hand side of the attack in support of first team regulars Jonson Clarke-Harris, Kwame Poku and Ephron Mason-Clark.

Poku scored as did full-back Joe Tomlinson as Posh beat the Foxes 2-1. Leicester are now managed by former Manchester City first-team coach Enzo Maresca.

“Kai did very well,” Ferguson stated. “He always puts a good shift in. He has a great attitude, but he delivers moments of quality as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a very pleasing workout for all of us. What we worked on we did very well. We played well in the first-half and when we became sloppy in the second-half we stayed organised and defended well.

"We knew, especially with a manager coming from Man City, they would have long periods with the ball and that we would have to be good out of possession.

"And we were. We were compact and they didn’t play through us very often.

"We were very good on the ball ourselves in the first-half and Kwame scored a very good goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We gave the ball away with our first pass too often in the second half which is dangerous against a team like this, but we battled through it.

"It’s a good result obviously, but more important was seeing the players take on board the information we gave them and for them to put what we’d worked on into operation. We avoided injuries as well which is always important.

“We won't play against teams like this in League One, but we looked fit and strong so it was a pleasing workout at a fantastic facility.”

Transfer-listed defender Josh Knight missed the game as a precuation, but young right-back James Dornelly was a strong deputy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad