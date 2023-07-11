Forward Kwame Poku and full-back Joe Tomlinson scored the goals against a Foxes side who were playing Premier League football last season.

Recent Leicester signings Conor Coady and Harry Winks both played as did club legend Jamie Vardy and most of their first-team squad.

Both sides fielded a different XI in each half, but from the start Posh caused problems for the Foxes thanks to some intelligent promptings from new midfielders Ryan De Havilland and Archie Collins and they also defended resolutely when required with Ronnie Edwards and newcomer Romoney Crichlow keeping Vardy quiet.

Kwame Poku in action for Posh against Leicester City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh took the lead in the third minute when Poku finished well after a fine move involving Ephron Mason-Clark and Kai Corbett.

Mason-Clark came close to making it 2-0, but home 'keeper Jakub Stolarzyk made a fine save before Jonson Clark-Harris chipped just wide of a post.

Leicester took time to find their stride, but they did find an equaliser when full-back Ricardo Pereira cut inside and drilled low and hard past Posh ‘keeper Will Blackmore.

Corbett impressed and almost restored the Posh lead in the final stages of the first-half, but fired over from a good position.

Ryan De Havilland in action for Posh against Leicester City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Kabongo Tshimanga and Joel Randall came close in the second-half, but it took a stroke of good fortune for Posh to get back in front eight minutes from time as Tomlinson’s shot was deflected home.

Kelechi Iheanacho almost equalised in the final moments with a strike direct from a free kick that struck the inside of a post.

It's now two wins out two for Posh this summer with another private game against a current Premier League side to come on Friday.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “I was pleased. We worked a lot in training on Monday about our shape and how we would need to be organised out of possession and the players took that into the game. In the first half we kept the ball and moved it really well to cause them some problems.

Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh against Leicester City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

“We didn’t keep the ball well enough in the second half, but we were organised and defended well and it was good to come away with the win. The facilities were unbelievable and we thank Leicester for how they looked after us,” Ferguson said.

Posh 1st half: Blackmore, Burrows, Crichlow, Edwards, O’Connell, De Havilland, Collins, Poku, Mason-Clark, Corbett, Clarke-Harris.

Posh 2nd half: Trialist, Dornelly, Kent, Fuchs, Randall, Jones, Ajiboye, Fernandez, Tomlinson, Kyprianou, Tshimanga.

Leicester City 1st half: Stolarcyzk, Coady, Winks, Vardy, Kristiansen, Daka, Ricardo, Dewsbury-Hall, Vestergaard, Praet, Marcal-Madivadija.