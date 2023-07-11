News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Peterborough United score a notable friendly win at Championship opposition

Peterborough United secured a notable friendly success on Tuesday as they pipped a strong Leicester City outfit 2-1 at the Championship club’s training ground.
By Alan Swann
Published 11th Jul 2023, 16:22 BST- 2 min read

Forward Kwame Poku and full-back Joe Tomlinson scored the goals against a Foxes side who were playing Premier League football last season.

Recent Leicester signings Conor Coady and Harry Winks both played as did club legend Jamie Vardy and most of their first-team squad.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both sides fielded a different XI in each half, but from the start Posh caused problems for the Foxes thanks to some intelligent promptings from new midfielders Ryan De Havilland and Archie Collins and they also defended resolutely when required with Ronnie Edwards and newcomer Romoney Crichlow keeping Vardy quiet.

Kwame Poku in action for Posh against Leicester City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comKwame Poku in action for Posh against Leicester City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Kwame Poku in action for Posh against Leicester City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Most Popular

Posh took the lead in the third minute when Poku finished well after a fine move involving Ephron Mason-Clark and Kai Corbett.

Mason-Clark came close to making it 2-0, but home 'keeper Jakub Stolarzyk made a fine save before Jonson Clark-Harris chipped just wide of a post.

Leicester took time to find their stride, but they did find an equaliser when full-back Ricardo Pereira cut inside and drilled low and hard past Posh ‘keeper Will Blackmore.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Corbett impressed and almost restored the Posh lead in the final stages of the first-half, but fired over from a good position.

Ryan De Havilland in action for Posh against Leicester City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comRyan De Havilland in action for Posh against Leicester City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Ryan De Havilland in action for Posh against Leicester City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Kabongo Tshimanga and Joel Randall came close in the second-half, but it took a stroke of good fortune for Posh to get back in front eight minutes from time as Tomlinson’s shot was deflected home.

Kelechi Iheanacho almost equalised in the final moments with a strike direct from a free kick that struck the inside of a post.

It's now two wins out two for Posh this summer with another private game against a current Premier League side to come on Friday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “I was pleased. We worked a lot in training on Monday about our shape and how we would need to be organised out of possession and the players took that into the game. In the first half we kept the ball and moved it really well to cause them some problems.

Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh against Leicester City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comRicky-Jade Jones in action for Posh against Leicester City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh against Leicester City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

“We didn’t keep the ball well enough in the second half, but we were organised and defended well and it was good to come away with the win. The facilities were unbelievable and we thank Leicester for how they looked after us,” Ferguson said.

Posh 1st half: Blackmore, Burrows, Crichlow, Edwards, O’Connell, De Havilland, Collins, Poku, Mason-Clark, Corbett, Clarke-Harris.

Posh 2nd half: Trialist, Dornelly, Kent, Fuchs, Randall, Jones, Ajiboye, Fernandez, Tomlinson, Kyprianou, Tshimanga.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leicester City 1st half: Stolarcyzk, Coady, Winks, Vardy, Kristiansen, Daka, Ricardo, Dewsbury-Hall, Vestergaard, Praet, Marcal-Madivadija.

Leicester City 2nd half: Iversen, Justin, Nelson, Souttar, Castagne, Ndidi, Choudhury, Soumare, Iheanacho, McAteer, Maswashise.

Related topics:Leicester CityJamie VardyDarren Ferguson