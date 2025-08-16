Wigan Athletic vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh look for first League One points of the season

By Ben Jones
Published 16th Aug 2025, 08:44 BST
Brandon Khela in action for Peterborough United against Accrington Stanley. Photo: Joe Dent.placeholder image
Peterborough United travel to The Brick Community Stadium to face Wigan Athletic in League One (August 16, 3pm).

Klaidi Lolos could be involved in league action for the first time, while Posh fans could also get a first look at new midfield signing Matthew Garbett.

Declan Frith is not expected to return for this one.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Wigan vs Posh

08:38 BST

Welcome!

With two of the toughest games of the league season out of the way, let’s see how Posh are shaping up against the rest of the pack.

Follow all of the action here

