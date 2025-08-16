Wigan Athletic vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh look for first League One points of the season

Brandon Khela in action for Peterborough United against Accrington Stanley. Photo: Joe Dent.

Peterborough United travel to The Brick Community Stadium to face Wigan Athletic in League One (August 16, 3pm).

Klaidi Lolos could be involved in league action for the first time, while Posh fans could also get a first look at new midfield signing Matthew Garbett.

Declan Frith is not expected to return for this one.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.