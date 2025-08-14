Why I’m crest-fallen about recent outpourings from London Road

The new Posh club crest.

​​I do hope Peterborough United didn’t fork out too much cash on the club’s identity re-branding.

​​If you have to go into deep detail to explain how you came up with a new club crest it hasn’t worked.

The badge should instantly scream ‘Posh’ rather than resemble one already in use by Chelsea, a building society logo or that of a car manufacturer.

I appreciate the work involved and the fact some supporters were heavily involved in the process, but the press release that accompanied the new identity launch was a masterclass in marketing jargon. It said plenty using flowery phrases which might have sounded good in meetings, but which came over as meaningless and naff to me.

It also brushed aside some pretty obvious points of criticism that were certain to arrive upon publication.

It was further proof that marketing doesn’t mix with media no matter how hard Posh try and combine two completely different skill sets and knowledge banks.

Feeding focus groups guff about ‘journeys’ wouldn’t be necessary if the final image was a clear and obvious nod to club and city.

The previous badge did the job. The new one doesn’t. It’s a mythical animal holding a key. To my old eyes it’s not modern, it’s tired. It’s not relevant to Posh now and it won’t be in the future.

Accompanying the unveiling of the crest was giddy excitement about a new Posh typeface.

I’m sure those suddenly busy helping to rebrand many clubs will love it all, but the average man on the street? Not so much i reckon

They remain more interested in watching a winning side.

I dislike it all I’m not alone judging by my postbag.

PUB PROBLEM

I’m not sure what Posh are gaining by stopping city centre pubs using the club crest to promote their business.

It seems very heavy-handed and will probably only alienate the club from their fanbase more quickly than dismantling great Posh sides in double quick time.

If it’s to appease sponsors who pay to gain use of the crest than they should come out and say so.

But what difference will it make to those sponsors if pubs struggling to exist in troubled financial times carry on decorating their publicity with a club badge that should belong to us all? Absolutely none at all is my guess.

ARCHIE COLLINS

Good luck to the midfielder if he soon gets a lucrative move away from London Road.

The 25 year-old has given consistently good service in his two years at the club. I have no doubt he will continue to do so in his remaining time with us.

Players do have all the power now and it’s hurt Posh too much in the last couple of years as some top players have left for nothing.

It’s difficult to see what more Posh can do though. They offer lucrative deals to players they have helped to improve, but the better ones will always be able to get more money elsewhere.

And money always talks loudest in the end.