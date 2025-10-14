Why Darren Ferguson believes he will be managing Peterborough United for the foreseeable future

Darren Ferguson. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson is confident he will remain in charge at the Weston Homes Stadium for the foreseeable future.

That’s not a man showing arrogance in the face of a precarious League One position, more a vote of confidence in the ability and attitude of his players to get Posh away from the foot of the table.

Ferguson’s future has been under relentless discussion this season with chairman Darragh MacAnthony recently backing his boss, but also warning him about the need for rapid improvement. MacAnthony admitted he would have sacked any other Posh manager after a run of two wins in the last 18 League One matches.

The PT organised a social media poll so the fans could vote on the manager’s future and Ferguson perhaps scored better than expected.

Ferguson spoke with passion and dignity in a Tuesday morning interview with the PT. He insists he will not be walking away from a club he has steered to four promotions and three Wembley Final wins in the EFL Trophy in his four spells as boss. The last time Ferguson left London Road in February, 2022 it was his own decision as he felt he could take a struggling Championship club no further.

"I’m not stupid,” Ferguson said. “I know what will happen if results don’t change, but I am very confident they will. I wasn’t sure how to take the chairman’s comments, but he has his opinions and we often have frank and honest conversations.

“I know there is a big difference between training and playing matches, but I do not get a feeling I have a team lacking in fight, spirit and all the other things we need to start winning again. I do not sense a team who are ‘down.’ That hasn’t always been the case in the past. I won’t be walking away. This is a totally different situation to the other time.

“I am confident I can get the best out of these players, but I don't want the focus to be on me all the time. We need to focus on the team and that will happen once we start winning again which I am confident we will. We have to make sure we get our preparation right and keep believing.

"it’s always interesting when polls are organised. I don’t do social media, probably for the best right now, but I understand the criticism and it comes with the job.

“In the circumstances the fans have been brilliant and we need to start rewarding them by winning games regularly. We do have a winnable run of games coming up and we need to take advantage.”

Posh are back in League One action at in-form Burton Albion on Saturday. Winger Declan Frith won’t be back for that game, but his latest scan results were positive so he could join skipper Sam Hughes in making a November return.

Ferguson expects Matthew Garbett (New Zealand) and George Nevett (Wales Under 21s) to start international matches on Tuesday so their fitness will be monitored when they return to the club.