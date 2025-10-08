Peterborough United's Darren Ferguson and Darragh MacAnthony. Photo: Joe Dent.

Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony has thrown his support behind Darren Ferguson to turn the club’s fortunes around.

He has, however, admitted that he would have already sacked anyone else already if they were in a similar situation.

MacAnthony has expressed his frustration with both the results and style of play that has seen Posh sit bottom of the table but still believes Ferguson, who he first appointed at the club almost 20 years ago, has what it takes to turn things around.

Posh have won just two of their 11 league matches so far this season and face two big matches against Burton (21st) and Blackpool (23rd) when they return from the international break.

According to MacAnthony, Ferguson himself is confident that fans will see the effects of the two weeks on the training ground following the break.

Speaking on his Hard Truth podcast, he said: “I’m not a happy man, nobody would be. We have had a terrible 2025.

“What’s killing us is that we are s*** in both boxes. We are not clinical and teams against us are. It you are having four shots against us, you are scoring two or three goals. That’s not improved.

“We are not playing well enough, the football is not exciting enough. It’s bland.

"I have a lot of immense love and respect for my manager. He is the best manager I have ever had, of course I am giving him a lot more leeway than any other manager. Any other manager in this would have been long gone.

"This is a guy I still believe is a brilliant manager, tactically good, wants to play good football and has the best interests of the club at heart.

“There is a certain amount of loyalty that goes into this. I have known this manager for 20 years, I know his staff, I know what he is thinking. Of course, I have to be honest with him and ask the question ‘have you got this?’

“His response was ‘we’re there, you will see it. We will win games, we are ready.’ He said that the dressing room is ready and that it’s not perfect but to let him have go to work in these two weeks and you will see the change in style after that.

"I spoke to him on Tuesday morning and it’s the best I have heard him for a long time. He’s very clear of thought and he sees it. That is refreshing and good to hear. I got a bit of pep in my step speaking to him.

“I want to enjoy what I watch, I want us to have 20 shots a game and I don’t care if we lose games 4-3. I don’t want a game to be over after 20 minutes. I want our crowd back, they stuck with us as long as they could at Bolton but even I can’t blame them for losing their belief because its been a horrendous 2025.

“My manager is asking me to trust him and I have to give him the benefit of the doubt based on our history together. The Darragh of ten years ago would have sacked him at half time against Villa but the Darragh now can’t just react because we are losing games. There is more to it than that.

“This is a squad capable of winning games and putting better football on. I am positive coming out of the break that these things will happen. My manager is big enough and bold enough to know this can’t go on forever. Let’s see how they react, I know the dressing room is behind him and has his back.

“I have trust in him and I still trust him. He and I will know and hopefully that will be a long time away.

“We have got a good squad, one that should not be bottom and should not have won two of 11 games.

“We have had rows too, we had a row before the Villa game and after so I am not a soft touch, I am as unhappy as they are and that is the most aggressive I have been in a long time.

“We have rowed about things like why is our best crossing right back playing as a centre back? Why is a player not in the team who has done really well and been in squads on the bench for a number ten playing as a striker?”