Peterborough United fans deliver their verdict on manager Darren Ferguson... and voting was close

Posh boss Darren Ferguson (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images).

Almost two thirds of those who responded to a PT poll in the last 24 hours are not yet ready to dump Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson.

But if results don’t change quickly almost 75% of those who took part in our poll would favour a change of manager.

The PT asked followers of @PTAlanSwann on X about Fergie’s position.

26% of the 782 who replied said they wanted Fergie to stay

37.9% said they wanted Fergie to leave now

36.1% said they would give Fergie the next 2, 3 or 4 games.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has admitted to ‘honest’ conversations with his manager in recent weeks after the team returned to the bottom of the League One table.

He also admitted he would have sacked any other manager by now after a run of two wins in the last 18 League One matches.

Posh fans also explained their reason for voting in a particular way.

All responses to @PTAlanSwann on X….

It’s refreshing in modern football to see a club stick by a manager who is struggling, and, for now, Fergie's record allows for loyalty, particularly as we haven’t played many teams around us. However, lose the next 2 and things will probably change – @romysdad

I’ve been Fergie out for a long time, but I understand DMac’s reasoning. If I had to choose I’d say it’s time to go, but I get the fairness because of the relationship they have. Sadly I can’t see Fergie turning this around so by November it’ll be thanks and bye – @AndyCricket100

His tedious negative style of football is probably outdated now, no pace in the team, attackers detached from the rest of the team. Needs four points from the next two games – @davidwh1971

He’s earnt the right to sort it out. The other consideration is who’s available to take over should he be sacked? But it’s irrelevant because Posh aren’t going down, we’ll finish 14th and Fergie goes at the end of the season – @ShiellB1

Fergie has nothing to prove. He has 15 new players to bed into a team and is 1 win from safety. Bolton was not a relegation performance and any new manager is probably only available because he failed at his previous club – @GrazzaHope

Fergie really needs to be taking 9 of the next 12pts available. But if that run starts with defeat at Burton, I think he'll be gone. And it's hard to argue against that (granted the manner of defeat might come into it and influence things a bit) – @NeilJHubbard

Out now for me. I have respect for Fergie, but the football is slow, boring and predictable and has been poor for far too long. The international break would have been ideal to get a new manager in, but it seems like we’re going to leave it too late – @george_pufc1

Heart possibly ruling my head. Losing to Burton may change everything, for me and I’d guess Fergie/Darragh – @adi_mowles

Fans are bored with the style we are playing. We need some new ideas – @Werrington2

Too soon to panic. Review at Xmas – @Adge115

We've had a year and nothing has changed. New direction needed – @RobEwing71

Manager has a personal phone conversation with his boss and a few days later the boss is publicly sharing what’s been said. Not sure there are many people in the world (let alone footy managers) who would be happy about that. Fergie in because I fear what will follow more than what I can see – @Loatesy95

It's a tricky one as Darren is struggling, but who would work for the chairman and his ego? Fergie is more of a short-term manager who's good at turning around a quality side playing poorly, but seemingly has a lack of ability to rebuild from scratch. 2 games to turn it around – @Stephen54845140

If we comfortably lose against Burton, Fergie will 100% be gone (walk or sacked) – @Peter_POSH

I voted for Fergie to stay as I still believe he can turn things around. Lack of credible alternatives is also a factor. Change for the sake of it could prove disastrous. If we’re still in the bottom four in a month’s time after some favourable fixtures my view may well shift – @derren_cooper

The problem doesn’t begin or end with Fergie, but he should go. The complacency at the beginning of the season; the inability to produce attacking, exciting football, the lack of ambition. This is all so different to when Darragh and Fergie started working together – @cbjjez

Fergie stay with Posh, but succeed Barry Fry as director of football and let new blood in. Torn. Still think he's a great manager – @SidDay1

Lose the next two and it will be curtains for Fergie – @pboromikky

A huge part of me thinks he’s done here and should leave. That said, he probably deserves the chance to turn it around. If, after two weeks training with the players he then gets nothing vs either Burton or Blackpool, then absolutely get rid – @SteveDilley1

It all depends on the next 2 games where we need at least 4 points. The football being played now is a million light years away from the old attacking Posh and the players can't play out from the back. This needs to change, but can Fergie change his style? – @MNurrish

He had a huge hand in recruitment. If he can't get his own players over 11 games and pre-season to be outside the relegation zone, it's a no from me. I agree he's earned the right for the big next 2 games. But if he loses both of them or only gets a point, he's got to go – @I2aacG1lby14

Relegation incoming if they keep Ferguson. It’s that simple – @SausageFin8ers

We'll never be able to get anyone better than him. Management recruitment (other than Fergie) has been shocking throughout the DMac era. That's why we've had Fergie 4 times – @Stintastic

He should have gone a year ago. We've been so predictable these last 12 months that it's beyond boring now. What truly astounds me is how Darragh has sat through a year watching listless Posh. I'm also wondering if dismissing Ferguson is a fiscal machination? – @edgaralanpoe48