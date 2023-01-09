Ruel Sotiriou. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Ferguson and his assistant Kieran Scarff were picked out by cameras on ITV’s Football League show, presumably on a player scouting mission as Posh are keen to get more new players in the building ahead of their next League One outing at Port Vale on Monday, January 16.

Ferguson signed goalkeeper Will Norris on loan from Burnley last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh were linked with a move for Orient playmaker Ruel Sotiriou in the summer of 2020 when Ferguson was the manager, but the club eventually denied any interest.

Sotirous came on as a 52nd minute substitute for Orient on Saturday, not long before they scored the only goal of the game. The 22 year-old has featured in 25 matches for the Londoners this season, scoring three goals.

Sotirou is a Cyprus under 21 international who is under contract at Brisbane Road until the end of the 2023-24 season so would cost a fee if Posh are interested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh are adamant they will make no comment on transfer speculation this January.

Elsewhere Ipswich signed Leicester City striker George Hirst on loan over the weekend, after it was revealed they’d had a seven-figure bid accepted for Everton forward Nathan Broadhead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hirst spent time on loan at League Portsmouth last season and at Championship side Blackburn Rovers this campaign, but he started only two matches for the latter.

Broadhead would be a real coup for the Tractors Boys. He was a star of Sunderland’s League One promotion-winning campaign last season and has impressed on loan at struggling second tier side Wigan Athletic this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad