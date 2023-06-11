How about a heated debate on the best Peterborough United players of the club’s Football League era?

In a twist on a regular topic, we’ve selected the best players in A to Z form, but how on earth do you choose between Mackail-Smith, McCann and Mclean?

Or between Gayle, Gooding, Gregory and Gynn?

Do you agree with our choices?

Have we missed anyone out?

Let us know on Twitter at @PTAlanSwann...

NB: There are no Posh players with a surname beginning with a U or an X, although W. Upton (1935-36) and P. Urien (1945-46) played for the club before they reached the Football League in 1960.

1 . A - Tony ADCOCK The attacking genius of the 1991-92 promotion-winning side just pips one-season goal machine Britt ASSOMBALONGA. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . B - George BOYD The wing wizard’s brilliance over a long period gets him the nod over 54-goals-in-a-season man Terry BLY (2 more than Erling Haaland has managed), ace goalkeeper Ian BENNETT and another star wideman Bobby BARNES. Photo: a Photo Sales

3 . C - Ken CHARLERY The King of London Road and Wembley edges out other expert goal-grabbers Robbie COOKE and Andy CLARKE, sixties midfield maestro Ollie CONMY, title-winning skipper John COZENS and outstanding, long-serving defender Jack CARMICHAEL. Photo: david lowndes Photo Sales

4 . D - Simon Davies The Academy graduate midfielder was brilliant for Posh as were striker Derek DOUGAN, midfield athlete Bob DOYLE and full-back Adam DRURY. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales