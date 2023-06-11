News you can trust since 1948
Did these Posh stars, from left, Lee Tomlin, Mark Little, Craig Mackail-Smith and Grant McCann make the cut? PhotoPeter Byrne/PA Wire.
Who kept Ivan Toney out of this Peterborough United line-up?

How about a heated debate on the best Peterborough United players of the club’s Football League era?
By Alan Swann
Published 11th Jun 2023, 09:19 BST

In a twist on a regular topic, we’ve selected the best players in A to Z form, but how on earth do you choose between Mackail-Smith, McCann and Mclean?

Or between Gayle, Gooding, Gregory and Gynn?

Do you agree with our choices?

Have we missed anyone out?

NB: There are no Posh players with a surname beginning with a U or an X, although W. Upton (1935-36) and P. Urien (1945-46) played for the club before they reached the Football League in 1960.

The attacking genius of the 1991-92 promotion-winning side just pips one-season goal machine Britt ASSOMBALONGA.

1. A - Tony ADCOCK

The attacking genius of the 1991-92 promotion-winning side just pips one-season goal machine Britt ASSOMBALONGA. Photo: David Lowndes

The wing wizard’s brilliance over a long period gets him the nod over 54-goals-in-a-season man Terry BLY (2 more than Erling Haaland has managed), ace goalkeeper Ian BENNETT and another star wideman Bobby BARNES.

2. B - George BOYD

The wing wizard’s brilliance over a long period gets him the nod over 54-goals-in-a-season man Terry BLY (2 more than Erling Haaland has managed), ace goalkeeper Ian BENNETT and another star wideman Bobby BARNES. Photo: a

The King of London Road and Wembley edges out other expert goal-grabbers Robbie COOKE and Andy CLARKE, sixties midfield maestro Ollie CONMY, title-winning skipper John COZENS and outstanding, long-serving defender Jack CARMICHAEL.

3. C - Ken CHARLERY

The King of London Road and Wembley edges out other expert goal-grabbers Robbie COOKE and Andy CLARKE, sixties midfield maestro Ollie CONMY, title-winning skipper John COZENS and outstanding, long-serving defender Jack CARMICHAEL. Photo: david lowndes

The Academy graduate midfielder was brilliant for Posh as were striker Derek DOUGAN, midfield athlete Bob DOYLE and full-back Adam DRURY.

4. D - Simon Davies

The Academy graduate midfielder was brilliant for Posh as were striker Derek DOUGAN, midfield athlete Bob DOYLE and full-back Adam DRURY. Photo: David Lowndes

