In just one twenty-minute substitute appearance, Posh fans have learnt that Chelsea’s description of Zak Sturge as an “attack-minded left-back” is probably a fair one.

Sturge bombed on plenty in his brief cameo as Posh chased the game and even could (probably should) have scored a debut goal.

Nevertheless, it was a sign of what Posh can expect and perhaps the arrival of a new left-back could also free up vice-captain Harrison Burrows rival Joel Randall in the number ten role.

Zak Sturge of Peterborough United skips past Portsmouth's Christian Saydee. Photo: Joe Dent.

In joining Posh on a season-long loan from Chelsea, Sturge will be taking his first real steps into senior football having only previously appeared in four EFL Trophy matches for the London club.

One of which was last November when he and Malik Mothersille helped their side see off Grant McCann’s Posh 4-2 at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Chelsea fought hard to secure the services of the 19-year-old from Brighton last summer when he failed to agree a new contract.

German clubs Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg are among those Sturge is believed to have turned down to sign for the Cobham club in what was a return home; with Sturge growing up playing football on the streets of West London. He grew up idolising Chelsea and England left-back Ashely Cole.

Zak Sturge of Peterborough United is helped up by team-mates after missing a chance to score. Photo: Joe Dent.

In their announcement, Sturge was described as a “predominantly an attack-minded left-back, utilising his athleticism and impressive speed.”

He had just helped the Seagulls to a quarter-final in the FA Youth Cup and an eighth place finish in the Under-18 Premier League in 22 appearances.

He was also deployed on the left of midfield on various occasions during the season.

The following season Chelsea began to use him as a centre-back in a back four on several occasions as he featured 24 times for the Under-21s.

Posh expect Sturge to be able to play as a left-back, left wing-back and a left-sided centre-back in a back three to bring valuable versatility.

With three strikers now at the club, as well as the addition of Jadel Katongo, playing a three at the back system could become a real possibility for Posh if required.