Peterborough United was exactly the right club at the right time for Zak Sturge.
By Ben Jones
Published 31st Aug 2023, 16:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 16:50 BST

The 19-year-old left-back joined on a season long loan deal from Chelsea on Thursday to bolster the full back ranks but is also expected to offer cover as a centre-half in a back three.

He becomes the fourth England Under 18 international to join the club and could enable vice-captain Harrison Burrows to move into a midfield role.

The loan will be his first experience of first-team football but it is a move he feels ready for.

New Peterborough United signing Zak Sturge. Photo: Joe Dent.New Peterborough United signing Zak Sturge. Photo: Joe Dent.
New Peterborough United signing Zak Sturge. Photo: Joe Dent.
He said: “I’m really excited. I’ve done my research on the club and it seems like the philosophy here is similar to what I’m used to.

“I know that the manager is very good with young players and that’s another reason that swayed me.

“Being in the men’s environment will definitely help me. I’m coming to the stage of my career where that’s where I need to be.

Peterborough United announce signing of a new left-back from Chelsea
“It’s always good to try new things and this is definitely where I will fit in and do well.

“I like to get up and down the pitch a lot and I bring a lot of energy to the game, that modern aspect of the left-back.

“The move was pretty surreal, I found out on Wednesday that it was definitely happening and I’m here now, it was quite a big shock it all happened so quickly.”

Growing up, Sturge idolised former Chelsea full-back Ashley Cole.

