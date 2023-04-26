The Peterborough Telegraph picks its top five Peterborough United goals of the season.

On May 3, Posh will Posh fans, players and staff will come together for the end of season awards and to to crown, amongst others, the Posh Goal of the Season.

Last season, Jack Taylor scooped the prize for his first-time strike from range right into the top corner in the 2-1 away at Hull in October only to go and score a better effort in the 5-0 demolition of Blackpool on the final day.

Taylor looks to be out of the running this year but who does the PT think scored the best Posh goal this season, find out below.

Honourable mentions: Mason-Clark vs Shrewsbury (A) Apr 7, Jones vs Stevenage (H) Aug 30, Taylor vs Morecambe (A) Feb 18.

5th – Joe Ward vs Morecambe (H), Feb 18 The wide man picked up the ball in the centre of the pitch, around 25 yards from goal, from Harrison Burrows. He took a touch and fired the ball right into the bottom left-corner, it dipped and curled and late and had too much power for Connor Ripley.

4th – Jonson Clarke-Harris vs Exeter (A), Nov 22 Clarke-Harris pulled Posh level with a fantastic half-volley from the left edge of the box. He charged down a clearance out, ran onto the ball and allowed it to bounce twice before smashing the ball across goal right into the far corner. A tricky skill.

3rd – Harrison Burrows vs Wycombe (A), Oct 15 It started so well here and that was because Burrows received a pass from Ward, cut inside from the left and rifled a looping effort from around 30 yards out right into the roof of the net. The home 'keeper didn't stand a chance.