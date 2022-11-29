Where do Peterborough United need to strengthen in January to push for promotion to the Championship?
Grant McCann has been speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph about his plans for the January transfer window.
McCann has said he does not expect drastic changes but the PT has evaluated how likely Posh are to dip into the market in each position.
Goalkeeper
Lucas Bergstrom, Harvey Cartwright, Will Blackmore, Will Lakin
Posh certainly don’t need to improve on the impressive Bergstrom.
A few iffy moments here and there, namely at Milton Keynes and Shrewsbury, but that comes with the territory of bringing in a 19-year-old and he has kept out plenty of what looked to be certain goals out this season.
Grant McCann clearly thinks highly of Cartwright and his connection with him could well have seen him start the season as number one if injury had not hit.
If he can finally get fit, expect Posh to look to get Will Blackmore some games on loan.
Verdict: Covered.
Full back
Dan Butler, Joe Tomlinson, Nathan Thompson, Joe Ward, Ben Mensah
The area Posh are the thinnest considering midfielders Harrison Burrows and Ben Thompson have had to fill in this season despite having few credentials for the position.
The lack of thought to this area in the summer has really held Posh back tactically at times. Without Joe Ward, it is hard to see a way Posh can play three at the back and without Dan Butler earlier in the season, it was hard to make a case to play a back four.
Posh have one natural senior full-back for each side and that seems a crazy situation given one is 32-years-old and showing signs of being past his best and the other has just returned from a career-threatening injury.
Joe Ward is not a natural fullback either and all other options lack experience. A loan or two in this area would seem the most desirable option.
Verdict: In need of improvement.
Centre back
Frankie Kent, Josh Knight, Ronnie Edwards, Kell Watts, Emmanuel Fernandez, Charlie O’Connell
On paper that should be a very strong list of centre backs, but unfortunately for Posh, football is not played on paper.
In reality, Posh are rarely in a position to field a consistent pairing for a string of games and there seems to lack presence and leadership no matter who plays. There is no dominant centre half of the ilk of Gaby Zakuani and that shows up badly time and time again when teams choose to launch balls into the Posh box.
Mind you, Shrewsbury didn’t exactly hoof it and they found space for fun at the weekend.
With all of these options though a new face will almost certainly not be arriving without a departure first.
Ronnie Edwards has high-profile suitors and surely Kell Watts and Newcastle United will be happy with his playing time, so that loan agreement may not be renewed.
Verdict: Need to sell first
Centre midfield
Jeando Fuchs, Jack Taylor, Ben Thompson, Hector Kyprianou, Harrison Burrows
Posh have plenty of functional players. Jeando Fuchs is as good a defensive midfielder as you can get in League One and the same goes for Jack Taylor in his role.
Neither has shown a real consistent creative spark though (something expected of Taylor far more) and neither Hector Kyprianou, Ben Thompson nor Harrison Burrows has weighed in with this either. The first two have yet to really catch fire in their Posh careers.
Posh undoubtedly miss that creative skills of a Siriki Dembele-type. Quite often possession is not translated into chances.
Bringing someone in would threaten the place of Harrison Burrows though and that might not prove popular in the boardroom.
Verdict: One signing needed
Winger
Ricky-Jade Jones, Ephron Mason-Clark, Kwame Poku, Joe Ward, Joel Randall, David Ajiboye
An area Posh have plenty of bodies, not that all of them are backed with star quality though.
Ephron Mason-Clark has been a revelation, Kwame Poku has strong potential if he can finally get a long run of games under his belt and Ricky-Jade Jones has shown that he can make an impact at times - his pace would terrify any defender in the land.
Joe Ward has always looked best as a wing back, but with his crossing ability, he is more than good enough to find a home in that position - it certainly shouldn’t be right back and maybe the desire to play him there is one of the things holding up a new contract being signed.
Posh have yet to see anything from David Ajiboye and Joel Randall and both should be strong contenders to go out on loan in January.
All of those bodies though make it hard to see anyone else being added to the squad.
Verdict: Unlikely.
Striker
Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jack Marriott, Joe Taylor
Posh have the two best strikers in League One - both have won the Golden Boot in this division before - and after the improved showing in the second half against Shrewsbury, there might finally be some hope that Posh can find a way to play them together.
There isn't any back-up behind them, if a two is played long-term, as it is far too early to consider Joe Taylor ready for this division, but if Marriott is struggling to get into the team, no one will join mid-season.
Verdict: Will be hard to add quality.