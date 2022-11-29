Jack Marriott of Peterborough United watches his shot hit the post against Cambridge United - Mandatory by-line: Joe Dent/JMP - 29/10/2022 - FOOTBALL - Weston Homes Stadium - Peterborough, England - Peterborough United v Cambridge United - Sky Bet League One

McCann has said he does not expect drastic changes but the PT has evaluated how likely Posh are to dip into the market in each position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalkeeper

Lucas Bergstrom, Harvey Cartwright, Will Blackmore, Will Lakin

Posh certainly don’t need to improve on the impressive Bergstrom.

A few iffy moments here and there, namely at Milton Keynes and Shrewsbury, but that comes with the territory of bringing in a 19-year-old and he has kept out plenty of what looked to be certain goals out this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grant McCann clearly thinks highly of Cartwright and his connection with him could well have seen him start the season as number one if injury had not hit.

If he can finally get fit, expect Posh to look to get Will Blackmore some games on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Verdict: Covered.

Full back

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Butler, Joe Tomlinson, Nathan Thompson, Joe Ward, Ben Mensah

The area Posh are the thinnest considering midfielders Harrison Burrows and Ben Thompson have had to fill in this season despite having few credentials for the position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lack of thought to this area in the summer has really held Posh back tactically at times. Without Joe Ward, it is hard to see a way Posh can play three at the back and without Dan Butler earlier in the season, it was hard to make a case to play a back four.

Posh have one natural senior full-back for each side and that seems a crazy situation given one is 32-years-old and showing signs of being past his best and the other has just returned from a career-threatening injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Ward is not a natural fullback either and all other options lack experience. A loan or two in this area would seem the most desirable option.

Verdict: In need of improvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centre back

Frankie Kent, Josh Knight, Ronnie Edwards, Kell Watts, Emmanuel Fernandez, Charlie O’Connell

Advertisement Hide Ad

On paper that should be a very strong list of centre backs, but unfortunately for Posh, football is not played on paper.

In reality, Posh are rarely in a position to field a consistent pairing for a string of games and there seems to lack presence and leadership no matter who plays. There is no dominant centre half of the ilk of Gaby Zakuani and that shows up badly time and time again when teams choose to launch balls into the Posh box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mind you, Shrewsbury didn’t exactly hoof it and they found space for fun at the weekend.

With all of these options though a new face will almost certainly not be arriving without a departure first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ronnie Edwards has high-profile suitors and surely Kell Watts and Newcastle United will be happy with his playing time, so that loan agreement may not be renewed.

Verdict: Need to sell first

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centre midfield

Jeando Fuchs, Jack Taylor, Ben Thompson, Hector Kyprianou, Harrison Burrows

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh have plenty of functional players. Jeando Fuchs is as good a defensive midfielder as you can get in League One and the same goes for Jack Taylor in his role.

Neither has shown a real consistent creative spark though (something expected of Taylor far more) and neither Hector Kyprianou, Ben Thompson nor Harrison Burrows has weighed in with this either. The first two have yet to really catch fire in their Posh careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh undoubtedly miss that creative skills of a Siriki Dembele-type. Quite often possession is not translated into chances.

Bringing someone in would threaten the place of Harrison Burrows though and that might not prove popular in the boardroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Verdict: One signing needed

Winger

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ricky-Jade Jones, Ephron Mason-Clark, Kwame Poku, Joe Ward, Joel Randall, David Ajiboye

An area Posh have plenty of bodies, not that all of them are backed with star quality though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ephron Mason-Clark has been a revelation, Kwame Poku has strong potential if he can finally get a long run of games under his belt and Ricky-Jade Jones has shown that he can make an impact at times - his pace would terrify any defender in the land.

Joe Ward has always looked best as a wing back, but with his crossing ability, he is more than good enough to find a home in that position - it certainly shouldn’t be right back and maybe the desire to play him there is one of the things holding up a new contract being signed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh have yet to see anything from David Ajiboye and Joel Randall and both should be strong contenders to go out on loan in January.

All of those bodies though make it hard to see anyone else being added to the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Verdict: Unlikely.

Striker

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jack Marriott, Joe Taylor

Posh have the two best strikers in League One - both have won the Golden Boot in this division before - and after the improved showing in the second half against Shrewsbury, there might finally be some hope that Posh can find a way to play them together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There isn't any back-up behind them, if a two is played long-term, as it is far too early to consider Joe Taylor ready for this division, but if Marriott is struggling to get into the team, no one will join mid-season.