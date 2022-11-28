The future of Kell Watts will be decided in the January transfer window. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh boss Grant McCann added seven players to his squad in the summer and has played down the chances of adding any more in the January transfer window when asked by the Peterborough Telegraph.

Just one win in the last six matches has led some Posh fans to express their discontent online but McCann remains committed to the squad the club assembled in the summer.

Instead, he has suggested that outgoings were much more likely when the window opens in just over a month’s time.

McCann spoke about the subject when asked about his disappointment at exiting the FA Cup on Saturday (November 26) and losing the chance to bring any revenue from a potentially lucrative third round tie.

He said: “It is still a bit raw. We’re hurting as we’re out of the FA Cup, a competition we wanted to have a run in and get into the third round particularly.

“I’m disappointed for the football club, especially the owners because it was a chance to make some money. It’s nothing the players needed to worry about but it’s in the back of my mind. I was thinking can that give us a bit of a helping hand when we come towards January if we needed anything at all.

“We’ll see, if anything happens it will one or two players wanting to go and play games but we’re not looking to make any sort of drastic changes as we’re pleased with the group.”

Speaking in an instagram message, however, chairman Darragh MacAnthony seemed to suggest that his manager was looking to move into the market.

Will Blackmore could be among those sent out to get game time in January. The club intended to loan him out this season but he has been forced to stay given Harvey Cartwright’s persistent injury problems.

Cartwright is currently working his way back to fitness with the club.

David Ajiboye is another that could be looking for some game time in January; having appeared in just four league matches since joining in the summer from Sutton United. None of those appearances have been from the start.