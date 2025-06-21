When Peterborough United worked minor miracles in the transfer market to get clubs paying over the odds for players

To lighten the mood what about these sales when Posh managed to persuade other clubs to pay way over the odds for certain players.
Posh came close to pulling off another remarkable deal last January when accepting a reported £2 million fee for central defender Emmanuel Fernandez. Unfortunately a player who has struggled for consistency turned the move down.
1. CONOR WASHINGTON - £2.5 million from QPR
Posh decided to cash in on a red-hot striker who scored 13 goals in 14 games in the 2015-16 season under Graham Westley's management. The offer from QPR, whose manager was Ian Holloway, was huge given Washington's overall career record, although his departure precipitated a complete loss of Posh form in the second-half of that season. Photo: Joe Dent
2. PAUL TAYLOR - £1.5 million from Ipswich Town.
This gifted forward was snapped up by Ipswich for £1.5 million in August 2012. It was an astonishing fee for a player who had been playing fifth division football in Belgium 18 months earlier. Taylor was a troubled character though and off-field problems contributed to a difficult few years with the Tractor Boys. Taylor only started seven Football League games for Ipswich before returning to Posh on a free transfer less three years after leaving London Road. Photo: Joe Dent
3. DAVID BILLINGTON & MARK MCKEEVER - £1 million from Sheffield Wednesday.
Posh youth team graduates Billington and McKeever had played two first-team games apiece when Wednesday boss David Pleat sanctioned a £1 million fee for the pair. It didn't pay off as midfielder Billington never played because of injury and winger McKeever made just seven appearances for 'The Owls.' Photo: Dean Atkins
4. JOEL RANDALL - £1 million from Bolton Wanderers
One outstanding season for Posh led to a big-money move to Bolton Wanderers for this attacking midfielder. Unfortunately for 'The Trotters' three of Randall's last four seasons have ranged between poor and woeful. In time this will seem like a top piece of business for Posh, even if they did pay £1 million for Randall themselves! Photo: Joe Dent