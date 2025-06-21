When Peterborough United worked minor miracles in the transfer market to get clubs paying over the odds for players

2 . PAUL TAYLOR - £1.5 million from Ipswich Town.

This gifted forward was snapped up by Ipswich for £1.5 million in August 2012. It was an astonishing fee for a player who had been playing fifth division football in Belgium 18 months earlier. Taylor was a troubled character though and off-field problems contributed to a difficult few years with the Tractor Boys. Taylor only started seven Football League games for Ipswich before returning to Posh on a free transfer less three years after leaving London Road. Photo: Joe Dent