It was the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy back then and League One Posh, who start their 2022-23 EFL Trophy campaign at home to Stevenage on Tuesday (7.30pm), triumphed 3-1 over League Two Chesterfield at the National Stadium in front of 35,663 fans.
On-loan forward Josh McQuoid and centre-back Shaun Brisley gave Posh an early 2-0 lead before Eoin Doyle pulled a goal back for Chesterfield early in the second-half.
Posh midfielder Joe Newell was then sent off midway through the second-half by referee Andy D’Urso after kicking out at an opponent, but a penalty from Britt Assombalonga 12 minutes from time sealed victory for a Posh side managed by Darren Ferguson.
It was a gifted Chesterfield side managed by Paul Cook who also included current Ipswich Town midfielder Sam Morsy, current Bolton manager Ian Evatt and current Leeds United centre-back Liam Cooper in their starting line-up.
Here we look at what happened to the Posh heroes from that day….
1. BOBBY OLEJNIK
Multi-lingual Austrian goalkeeper Olejnik (green shirt, back row) moved to Posh from Torquay for an undisclosed fee in the 2012-13 season and was between the sticks on that fateful day at Crystal Palace in the final game of the Championship season. Made 106 appearances for Posh before playing on loan at Scunhorpe and York and then leaving London Road on a free transfer to join Exeter. He finished his career at Mansfield before retiring officially in July 2020 to work in the technology sector.
Photo: david lowndes
2. MARK LITTLE
LIttle was a popular, dashing right-back at Posh and made 185 appearances after joining on a free transfer from Wolves in June 2010 after a successful loan spell. He scored four goals for Posh. He helped Posh to promotion from League One in his first season at the club. Moved to Bristol City on a free transfer in 2014 and helped them to promotion to the Championship as well. Subsequently played for Bolton and Bristol Rovers and the 34 year-old is now at National League side Yeovil.
Photo: Alan Storer
3. MICHAEL BOSTWICK
This powerful player joined Posh as a midfielder from Stevenage for what looked an over-priced £800k in July, 2012, but he gave good service to the club in 229 games, scoring 22 goals, many of them with thunderbolt penalties. He became an effective centre-back before moving to Lincoln in 2017 and then Burton Albion and then back to Stevenage where he remains. The 34 year-old could play against Posh on Tuesday.
Photo: Joe Dent
4. NAT KNIGHT-PERCIVAL
Knight-Percival (pictured left) was a winger who had convered to a central defender when Posh signed him from Wrexham on a free transfer in the summer of 2012. He stayed until leaving on a free transfer for Shrewsbury two years later (and two months after the Wembley win), but didn't manage to hold a regular starting place down, making 56 appearances and scoring 1 goal (for Posh). After Shrewsbury he moved on free transfers to Bradford City, Morecambe, Carlisle and Tranmere before joining National North League side Kidderminster Harriers in July. Kidderminster play at the same level as Peterborough Sports and Knight-Percival was part of the Harriers team that beat Sports 2-0 on Saturday.
Photo: Alan Storer