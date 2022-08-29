4. NAT KNIGHT-PERCIVAL

Knight-Percival (pictured left) was a winger who had convered to a central defender when Posh signed him from Wrexham on a free transfer in the summer of 2012. He stayed until leaving on a free transfer for Shrewsbury two years later (and two months after the Wembley win), but didn't manage to hold a regular starting place down, making 56 appearances and scoring 1 goal (for Posh). After Shrewsbury he moved on free transfers to Bradford City, Morecambe, Carlisle and Tranmere before joining National North League side Kidderminster Harriers in July. Kidderminster play at the same level as Peterborough Sports and Knight-Percival was part of the Harriers team that beat Sports 2-0 on Saturday.

Photo: Alan Storer