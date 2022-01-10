What happened to other Peterborough United players who scored on their debut for the club including the man who netted four times in his first game?

He’s the 21st player in the last 23 years to score on his Posh debut so a perfect time to look back and find out what happened to others who started their careers at London Road with a goalscoring bang.
Some turned into damp squibs, but others went on to enjoy excellent careers at Posh and elsewhere.
1. JAMIE WALKER
One of many signings by former Posh manager Steve Evans. Walker scored on his debut as a half-time substitute in a 3-3 EFL Trophy draw at MK Dons (pictured) in September, 2018 after signing on loan from Hearts, but couldn't hold a regular starting place down and returned to Hearts (where he remains) after 16 Posh appearances and two goals.
2. MARK O'HARA
Midfielder O'Hara was another Evans signing (from Dundee) in July 2018 and he scored 21 minutes into his Posh debut in a 2-1 win over Bristol Rovers on the opening day of the 2018/19 League One season at London Road. He's pictured celebrating that goal. O'Hara went on to score four goals in 29 Posh appearances before joining Lincoln City on loan the following season. He then returned to Scottish football with Motherwell where he remains.
3. MATT GODDEN
Godden was signed by Evans from Stevenage in July 2018 and he scored just two minutes into his Posh debut in that 2-1 win over Bristol Rovers on the opening day of the 2018-19 League One season. He's pictured celebrating that goal. Godden went on to score 18 goals in 48 Posh appearances before moving to Coventry City after 12 months at London Road. He's been a great success with the Sky Blues and he should appear for them against Posh this Saturday.
4. GEORGE COOPER
Cooper moved to Posh from Crewe in January, 2018 for a sizeable fee and scored (pictured) after coming on as a substitute on his debut in a 3-0 League One win over Oldham at London Road. Cooper played 42 times for Posh, scoring five goals, before moving to Plymouth in where he remains.