What happened to other Peterborough United players who scored on their debut for the club including the man who netted four times in his first game?

3. MATT GODDEN

Godden was signed by Evans from Stevenage in July 2018 and he scored just two minutes into his Posh debut in that 2-1 win over Bristol Rovers on the opening day of the 2018-19 League One season. He's pictured celebrating that goal. Godden went on to score 18 goals in 48 Posh appearances before moving to Coventry City after 12 months at London Road. He's been a great success with the Sky Blues and he should appear for them against Posh this Saturday.