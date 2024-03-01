Wembley tickets on sale to Peterborough United fans on Friday morning - important information on the sales procedure here
Posh have an initial allocation of 25,000 tickets for the Bristol Street Motors Trophy Final at the National stadium on Sunday, April 7.
Tickets go on sale to supporters with 230 priority points or more.
There is a strict procedure on ticket sales at the instruction of the EFL and Wembley. It is as follows…
1) Tickets will be sold North to South within the stadium bowl. 2) Only tickets on Level 1 of the stadium will be on sale initially. 3) During the initial sales window only seats in blocks 102-111 will be available to purchase. 4) Once these seats are sold the rest of Level 1 will be released (112-122). 5) 90% of Level 1 tickets must be sold before Level 2 tickets will go on sale. 6) At such time Level 2 tickets are released they will also be sold North to South.