1) Tickets will be sold North to South within the stadium bowl. 2) Only tickets on Level 1 of the stadium will be on sale initially. 3) During the initial sales window only seats in blocks 102-111 will be available to purchase. 4) Once these seats are sold the rest of Level 1 will be released (112-122). 5) 90% of Level 1 tickets must be sold before Level 2 tickets will go on sale. 6) At such time Level 2 tickets are released they will also be sold North to South.