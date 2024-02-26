Wembley Stadium. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

Posh fans will be housed in the East end of the stadium. Posh will be wearing their blue home kit for a match against League One rivals Wycombe Wanderers that kicks off at 3pm.

There are six categories of ticket price including for a standing area. They will go on sale under the club’s priority points system from Friday, March 1. Only 230 points will be required at that stage.

There is also a concession rate for supporters aged 65 and over, for children aged 16 and under and young adults (17-21). The price categories will be sold on a first come first served basis and are subject to availability.

Supporters can purchase up to 6 tickets on each Fan ID number. There is a £3 per ticket booking fee.

All tickets will be print at home e-tickets so ensure you have the correct email address in your account before booking. E-tickets will not be emailed at the point of sale - they are anticipated to arrive approximately 2-3 weeks before the game.

Wembley Stadium have designated approximately 1,000 seats (Blocks 105 to 108 in the East Side) as a Family Area for Posh supporters. Tickets in this area are only available to fans that are purchasing 16 and under tickets at a ratio of no more than 3 adult for 1 child, at a maximum of 5 children for every adult ticket.

Fans who would like to sit in the designated singing area should choose Blocks 111/112.

The standing area is located at the rear of the 3 blocks behind the goals on Level 1 in blocks 110-113, incorporating around 867 seats. Please purchase tickets in the Standing Area if you wish to stand, as standing is not permitted in any other area of the Stadium.

Hospitality packages can be purchased directly from Wembley Stadium.

TICKET PRICES

Category One

Adults £60, young adult £45, seniors £30, 16 and under £10.

Category Two

Adults £48, young adult £36, seniors £24, 16 and under £10.

Category Three

Adults £42, young adult £31.50, seniors £21, 16 and under £10.

Category Four

Adults £36, young adult £27, seniors £18, 16 and under £10.

Category Four (standing area)

Adults £36, young adult £27, seniors £18, 16 and under £10.

Category Five

Adults £26, young adult £21, seniors £14, 16 and under £10.

Category Six

Adults £21, young adult £15, seniors £10, 16 and under £10.

Tickets can be purchased online 24/7

Tickets will be available online at www.theposhtickets.com using your Posh login. If you have any issues logging in, email [email protected].

Telephone: 01733 865674 (disabled tickets only).

In person: From 10am on Monday 18th March. Booking fees apply.

SALE TIMES

Period 1: 230 Priority Points or more. Tickets on sale online from 10am on Friday 1st March.

Period 2: 50 Priority Points or more. Tickets on sale online from 10am on Wednesday 6th March.

Period 3: All other Posh supporters (must be registered with the club). Tickets on sale online from 10am on Monday 11th March.

Period 4: In person sales. Tickets on sale in person from 10am on Monday 18th March (e-tickets, booking fees still apply).