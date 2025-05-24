Wembley heartbreak for Harrison and Peterborough United are denied a £1 million windfall

Harrison Burrows (Ieft, stripes) is fouled during the Championship play-off final between Sheffield United and Sunderland. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images).

There was more play-off heartbreak for former Peterborough United star Harrison Burrows at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

It was a blow to Posh as well as they would have received a million pound bonus under the terms of Burrows’ transfer to Sheffield United last summer. The promotion bonus was written into the £4 million transfer.

But Burrows and Sheffield United were beaten 2-1 in the Championship play-off final by Sunderland today. Burrows had been on the losing side in two play-off semi-finals for Posh in the two previous seasons.

It looked like being third time lucky as ‘The Blades’ appeared to be heading for victory against Sunderland as they took a 1-0 lead into the final 15 minutes.

Harrison Burrows is mobbed after 'scoring' for Sheffield United v Sunderland at Wembley, but the 'goal' was disallowed for offside. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

‘The Blades’ had taken a first-half lead through Tyrese Campbell and thought they would taking a 2-0 lead into the break when Burrows lashed home from the edge of the penalty area following a corner.

But VAR recommended match referee Chris Kavanagh have a look at his pitchside monitor to adjudge whether or not a United played had interfered with the Sunderland goalkeeper’s ability to save Burrows’ shot and he subsequently wiped the ‘goal’ out.

Blades still looked comfortable throughout the second-half until Eliezer Mayenda equalised in the 76th minute before teemager Tommy Watson won the game for Sunderland with a 96th minute strike.

The defeat extended Sheffield United's miserable play-off record to 10 failed campaigns in 10 attempts. No club in the country has a worse record. ‘The Blades’ have also failed to win in their last 8 visits to Wembley. They won’t at the national stadium since 1925.

Posh also had a million pound promotion bonus written into the transfer of forward Ephron Mason-Clark to Coventry, but ‘The Sky Blues’ were beaten by Sunderland in the play-off semi-finals.

It’s the League One play-off final between Charlton Athletic and Leyton Orient on Sunday (1.01pm). Former Posh striker Matt Godden is expected to start for Charlton.