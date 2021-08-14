Wayne Rooney says his Derby County team deserved to win, but late lapses in concentration cost them dear

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson issues instructions from the touchline alongside Derby County manager Wayne Rooney. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Rams lookd likely to win te game when 19 year-old Jack Stretton slapped home the first senior goal of his career 15 minutes from time to give them the lead. Stretton was a second-half substitute for powerful forward Colin Kazim-Richards was carried off with a serious-looking injury.

But Posh substitutes Harrison Burrows (91 minutes) and Siriki Dembele (99 minutes) gave Posh a thrilling success.

Rooney said: “I never felt in any danger at all throughout the 90 minutes, but unfortunately lapses in concentration and individual mistakes have cost us in injury time.

Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United scores the equalising goal against Derby County. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“It’s frustrating to concede two goals in the way we did after being the better team overall and deserving the win, but that’s football. If you don’t keep your concentration you get punished.

“We put a lot of work in and yet we go away with nothing to show for it.

“As a manager you can cope with players making mistakes. What you can’t deal with is them not trying and every single one of our lads gave everything for us.

“It’s too early to say what the extent of Colin’s injury is, but I don’t think it is going to be a quick fix

“We’ll lose him for a while and that means we now have to rely on a young kid in Jack to play 90 minutes in every game.

“It’s obviously not great for him or ideal for us, but we know the position we’re in. As I keep saying, it’s going to be a tough and long season.”

Kazim-Richards thanked Peterborough United for wishing him all the best on social media after his early departure from the game.