​Peterborough United are believed to be the club that saw a ‘substantial six-figure sum’ for a non-league gem rejected on transfer deadline day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Midfielder Taelor O’Kane was linked with Posh throughout the summer.

The 19 year-old has a huge reputation in non-league circles even though he has started just 12 games for National League strugglers AFC Fylde

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony spoke on a recent edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast about seeing a bid for an unnamed non-league player rejected.

Jack Taylor. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

MacAnthony said: “We had a go at a gem signing, but his club were asking too much for a player who has not even been in their team very often. But that’s fine. They are entitled to do that.”

Fylde director of football Alex Hughes said: “We are pleased to see clubs in higher divisions taking note of our club’s successes.

“Taelor has undoubted potential, and we believe he will soon be a regular member of the first team and he has a great future ahead of him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He remains central to our future plans and the decision to reject the bid by the chairman was made without hesitation.”

Portsmouth, Luton Town and Stockport County have also been linked with O’Kane who is the son of former Manchester United and Everton defender John O’Kane.

He came on a substitute as Fylde went down 4-3 at home to Yeovil in a National League game last weekend.

O’Kane (19) has been at Fylde since he was five and only signed a new two-year contract at the club in the summer, but he was believed to be open to a move to Posh who have a great reputation for turning non-league players into top level footballers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh signed midfielder Jack Taylor from National League Barnet in January, 2020 and he is now with Premier League side Ipswich Town.

Craig Mackail-Smith (Dagenham & Redbridge), Aaron Mclean (Grays Athletic) and George Boyd (Stevenage) all went on to play in the Premier League after moving to Posh from non-league football.

Winger Ephron Mason-Clark moved to Championship side Coventry City for £4.25 million in the summer two years after Posh took him from Barnet.

Posh will probably have another go at landing O’Kane in January, but they are certain to face tough competition from other clubs.