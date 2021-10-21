Under-fire Hull boss disappointed ‘real control of the game’ didn’t lead to a win against Peterborough United

Siriki Dembele of Peterborough United scores the winning goal against Hull City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Goals from Jack Taylor and Siriki Dembele gave Posh a 2-1 win which dropped the Tigers into the relegation zone.

McCann was taunted by home supporters towards the end of the game who chanted ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning,’ but the former Posh player and manager insists he will work hard to put things right.

Hull missed a penalty and struck the woodwork twice while having 19 attempts on goal, but they couldn’t add to a first-half strike from Josh Magennis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Magennis of Hull City scores the equalising goal past Posh goalkeeper Dai Cornell. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

“We’re all really disappointed and frustrated,” McCann said. “We sense the frustrations in the stadium and from the fans.

“I’m really disappointed because I felt we had a real control in the game. It feels a bit like déjà vu that we’re playing very well and not taking the opportunities. I can’t fault the effort of the players – they’re giving us absolutely everything.

“Another day, Josh scores that penalty – he hasn’t missed one for us – and it could have been a different sort of game. It’s a penalty and that can happen. He’s usually really reliable from there.

“The penalty wasn’t the reason we lost the game. We didn’t defend the second goal well enough and we didn’t take our chances at the other end.

“We’ve done everything tonight. We’ve hit the post, hit the bar, Keane (Lewis-Potter) probably should have scored at the front post, Josh has missed a penalty, ‘Eavesy’ had a couple of opportunities when he came on.

“It just seems like it isn’t going our way at this moment in time, but we’ve got to keep working with the boys. I take full responsibility for the result tonight and the result on Saturday (at Huddersfield).