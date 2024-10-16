Triple promotion-winning Peterborough United goalkeeper has retired
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lewis made 533 senior appearances for Stockport, Morecambe, Posh, Cardiff, Blackpool, Fulham and Aberdeen, and most recently worked as a training goalkeeper at Manchester United.
Lewis move to Posh from Norwich City for £400k in January, 2008 as a replacement for club legend Mark Tyler. He made 190 appearances for Posh and twice helped the club to promotion from League One, in 2008-09 and 2010-11 before he left on a free transfer for Cardiff City. He missed the Old Trafford play-off final win against Huddersfield Town in 2011 because of an injury picked up in the semi-final first leg at MK Dons. He also helped Posh to automatic from League Two in 2007-08.
Lewis, whose last senior appearances was for Aberdeen 18 months ago has now launched his own GKHQ Academy, as per the Daily Record. Lewis told the newspaper: “I probably made the decision to hang up my gloves about three months ago. I had been signed as a training goalkeeper with Manchester United being in at that club was fantastic, but that contract ended in the summer.
"I hadn’t played competitive games for nearly two years so when I was out of contract I wasn’t high up on anybody’s list to go and play. I thought to myself: ‘Do I want to drop down the leagues and play? The answer was ‘No’.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.