Manager Darren Ferguson has revealed transfer interest in Peterborough United skipper Harrison Burrows has ‘accelerated’ in the last 48 hours.

Burrows was expected to play in Saturday’s behind-closed-doors friendly against West Bromwich Albion after a proposed transfer to Sheffield United dragged into a third week. Other Championship clubs and one ‘massive’ League One club have also been linked with bids for the 22 year-old left-back, although Preston North End ended their interest earlier this week.

United were still thought to be favourites to sign Burrows, but delays to an expected club takeover at Bramall Lane could lead to them being gazumped.

And unspecified developments prompted Posh to leave Burrows on the sidelines again in today’s 2-1 defeat at St George’s Park. He has yet to appear in a friendly this summer, although Ferguson has no concerns over his player’s fitness.

"Harrison is a fit boy," Ferguson said. “He played 60-odd games last season and we will take it day-by-day with him. If we think we need to play him we will, but there has been a lot of interest in him as everyone knows and that interest has accelerated in the last 48 hours.”

Ferguson also explained the absence from today’s game of three men who could expect to start the first League One game of the season against Huddersfield Town at the Weston Homes Stadium on August 10 – Hector Kyprianou, Rio Adebisi and Malik Mothersille.

"Hector took a knock to his knee and he will also miss the games on Tuesday and next Saturday,” Ferguson added. “We will wait until the swelling goes down and reassess, but there’s no real issue there.

"Leaving Rio out was a precaution as his knee flared up, but it’s something he has had before so there’s no drama there. He played a lot of games last season and he should be back for Tuesday. Malik took an accidental knock on his ankle during training and again he should be back on Tuesday. It’s silly to risk anyone at this stage of the summer.”

Ferguson was happy with his team’s performance against the Baggies which featured a first goal for the club for winger Abraham Odoh, a summer signing from Harrogate Town.

"I was pleased for Abraham,” Ferguson said. “He needed a goal for his confidence as he’s had some chances and he took it well. We got the competitive game we expected against a top Championship side and I enjoyed the game and our performance. In the first-half we were very good and we caused them problems.

“We are very good on the ball and it showed. (Centre-backs) Manny Fernandez and George Nevett were very good, and we were also good out of possession which is something we have worked on. We had good opportunities to score before we conceded a sloppy goal at the end of the half.

"When teams make lots of substitutions it can affect the flow of the game and that’s what happened here, but there are just three weeks to the start of the season and we are getting there. We have three positions to fill – two centre-backs and a right-back – while one or two will need to go out on loan to get game time.”

David Ajiboye played well as a right-back against the Baggies, while Donay O’Brien-Brady again impressed in central midfield.