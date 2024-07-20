Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Summer signing Abraham Odoh scored his first Peterborough United goal in a 2-1 friendly defeat against Championship side West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

It was a decent display by Posh in a match played privately at St George’s Park, the home of the English FA.

Odoh equalised for Posh in the second-half with a lovely finish, but the Baggies, who had opened the scoring in the first-half through Brandon Thomas-Asanta, claimed a winning goal when Romoney Crichlow was unfortunate to concede an own goal.

It was a good workout for Posh who have played against a real mixed bag of opponents this summer, losing in Spain to League Two side AFC Wimbledon before thrashing local non-league team Spalding. They drop down a few levels again on Tuesday (July 23) when visiting National League side Boston United.

Abraham Odoh scores for Posh v West Bromwich Albion. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh pretty much fielded one team for 60 minutes and a different team for the final half-an-hour. They might have won an early penalty when David Ajiboye appeared to be tripped inside the area and Odoh was denied a 10th-minute goal by a decent save by Baggies’ keeper Alex Palmer.

Posh ‘keeper Jed Steer also excelled when denying both Thomas-Asante and Ollie Bostock in quick succession before Manny Fernandez headed a fine Harley Mills cross over the crossbar for Posh just before Odoh fired wide on the volley.

Thomas-Asante opened the scoring on 43 minutes will a well-placed header and the Baggies changed their entire Xi at the break.

Ajiboye was soon thwarted by Palmer, but Odoh levelled with a splendid one-on-one finish.

Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh v West Bromwich Albion. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

But, after Jacob Wakeling had headed wide from a free kick and Chris Conn-Clarke has also gone close, it was the Championship side who claimed the winning goal 20 minutes from time when Crichlow could only divert a low cross past his own goalkeeper from close-range.

The Baggies dominated the final stages with Posh ‘keeper Nichola Bilokapic making one fine stop from a Mo Faal header.

Posh (60 mins): Steer (sub Bilokapic 46min), Mills, Fernandez, Nevett, Ajiboye, Collins, O’Brien-Brady, Conn-Clarke, Odoh, Jones, Hayes (sub Poku 46 mins).

Posh (30 mins): Bilokapic, Dornelly, Crichlow, Rose, Mills (sub Fox 75 mins), De Havilland, Jones (sub Aderoju 65 mins), Randall, Poku, Wakeling, O’Brien-Brady. (sub Mendonca 75 mins).