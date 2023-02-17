Peterborough United can ill afford to drop points at Morecambe after losing back-to-back League One matches.
For that reason, the Peterborough Telegraph believes it is time to make changes to the line-u that huffed and puffed but very rarely ever looked capable of breaking through a limited but stubborn Fleetwood side.
We have gone for just two personnel changes but some slightly different roles for a couple of players, bearing in mind injuries and the general lack of strength in depth of the squad.
1. WILL NORRIS
Has still only conceded the one goal in away matches and has improved the goalkeeping situation markedly.
Photo: Joe Dent
2. NATHANAEL OGBETA
Was the standout performer on a disappointing night at Fleetwood. Most of Posh's bright play came through him on the left. He admitted to mistakes for the goal and some of his crosses but that was his first start since August. Given a run in the team, he should only improve and become more consistent.
Photo: Joe Dent
3. JOSH KNIGHT
There's only so much time you can give a player before you take them out of the team. Frankie Kent's performance at Fleetwood was the tipping point. It would not be closing the door for the rest of the season but it's about time Josh Knight was given a chance.
Photo: Joe Dent
4. RONNIE EDWARDS
Has slightly more freedom to carry the ball into the midfield and start under attacks under Ferguson and looks good doing it. Starting to show that he is not a liability in a two.
Photo: Joe Dent