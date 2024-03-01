Tickets sales for Peterborough United's Bristol Street Motors Trophy Final at Wembley delayed
There has been a delay to the start of the sale of tickets to Posh fans for the EFL Trophy final, which were due to go on sale at 10am on Friday.
The EFL has put the kick-off time on the match, which was due to be 3pm, under review.
Posh have therefore taken the decision to delay the sale of the tickets until the kick-off time has been officially confirmed.
Posh have an initial allocation of 25,000 tickets for the Bristol Street Motors Trophy Final at the National stadium on Sunday, April 7.
When released to supporters, ticket sales will begin at 230 priority points or more.
New ticket sales windows will be communicated in due course.
There is a strict procedure on ticket sales at the instruction of the EFL and Wembley. It is as follows…
1) Tickets will be sold North to South within the stadium bowl. 2) Only tickets on Level 1 of the stadium will be on sale initially. 3) During the initial sales window only seats in blocks 102-111 will be available to purchase. 4) Once these seats are sold the rest of Level 1 will be released (112-122). 5) 90% of Level 1 tickets must be sold before Level 2 tickets will go on sale. 6) At such time Level 2 tickets are released they will also be sold North to South.