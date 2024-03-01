Wembley Stadium: (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images).

There has been a delay to the start of the sale of tickets to Posh fans for the EFL Trophy final, which were due to go on sale at 10am on Friday.

The EFL has put the kick-off time on the match, which was due to be 3pm, under review.

Posh have therefore taken the decision to delay the sale of the tickets until the kick-off time has been officially confirmed.

Posh have an initial allocation of 25,000 tickets for the Bristol Street Motors Trophy Final at the National stadium on Sunday, April 7.

When released to supporters, ticket sales will begin at 230 priority points or more.

New ticket sales windows will be communicated in due course.

There is a strict procedure on ticket sales at the instruction of the EFL and Wembley. It is as follows…