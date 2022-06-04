But they’ve had some brilliant number ones in the past.
Here are my top 12 Posh goalkeepers of all time, in reverse order. They have to be goalkeepers I’ve seen in action (first game, 1972) and they have to have made at least 15 appearances.
My judgement is based on how they played for Posh. I also include information on what happened to them after they left the club.
Let me know what you think.
1. 12th: PAUL BRADSHAW
Posh years: 1990-91. Posh appearances: 47. The former Wolves , Blackburn and England Under 21 goalkeeper was the man between the sticks when Posh won promotion from Division Four on the final day of the 1990-91 season. He took the club by surprise by promptly retiring at the age of 35. He did go on to play for Kettering Town before taking a job as a security supervisor at Wolves.
Photo: David Lowndes
2. 11th: FRED BARBER
Posh years: 1989-92 & 1993-95. Posh appearances: 97. The man who famously wore a rubber mask before games was in goal when Posh won promotion from Division Three after a Third Division Play-off Final win over Stockport in 1992. He made a mistake for a goal in that game, but was generally decent, particularly in his first spell at the club. Posh signed him from Walsall the first time and from Luton for his second stint at London Road. Went on to become a highy-regarded goalkeeping coach.
Photo: David Lowndes
3. 10th: Jonathan Bond
Posh years: 2017-18. Posh appearances: 45. Bond made a favourable impression on loan at Posh from Reading in his one season at the club. Went on to join West Brom and now plays for LA Galaxy in the United States.
Photo: Joe Dent
4. 9th: LUKE MCGEE
Posh years: 2016-17. Posh appearances: 45. Another one-season loanee who played pretty well for Posh. McGee was a Spurs player when he joined Posh and he was decent, even if his habit of blaming anyone but himself for conceding a goal became irritating. McGee went on to play for Portsmouth and helped Forest Green Rovers to the League Two title last season so he could be back at London Road next season. Still only 26.
Photo: Joe Dent