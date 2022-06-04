2. 11th: FRED BARBER

Posh years: 1989-92 & 1993-95. Posh appearances: 97. The man who famously wore a rubber mask before games was in goal when Posh won promotion from Division Three after a Third Division Play-off Final win over Stockport in 1992. He made a mistake for a goal in that game, but was generally decent, particularly in his first spell at the club. Posh signed him from Walsall the first time and from Luton for his second stint at London Road. Went on to become a highy-regarded goalkeeping coach.

Photo: David Lowndes