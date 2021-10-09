The top 20 players to have played for Peterborough United and Northampton Town. Do you agree with our number one?

2. 19th: STEVE PHILLIPS

'Inchy' Phillips (he was very small) was a prolific lower league goalscorer. He had two spells with Cobblers and top scored in the entire country with 36 goals for Brentford in the 1977-78 season. Lil Fuccillo signed him on loan for Posh from Southend when he was caretaker-manager following the sacking of John Wile in November 1986 and he scored on his debut, a 1-1 draw at Exeter. Noel Cantwell didn't fancy him as much when he returned as Posh manager, but he did bag a hat-trick in a 4-0 win at Newport just before he left the club in 1988. Newport were so hard-up Posh had to pay for the matchball generally given to a hat-trick scorer! Phillips scored 17 goals in 57 Posh games (2 as a sub).