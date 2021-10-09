The top 20 players to have played for Peterborough United and Northampton Town. Do you agree with our number one?

Cornell has started his Posh career well and maybe one day he will break into our top 20 list of players to have played for both clubs.
Those who didn’t make the cut (mostly for obvious reasons) include Ian Benjamin, Neil Freeman, Wakeley Gage, Pay Gavin, Kelvin Langmead, David Longhurst, David Rennie, Gary Sargeant, Leroy Constantine, Kane Ferdinand, Eric Brookes, Junior Morias, Harry Beautyman, Derrick Christie, Louie Donowa, Scott McGleish and Nana Ofori-Twumasi.
Here are the PT picks in descending order. Do you agree with our number one?
1. 20th: PAUL CULPIN
This centre forward joined Cobblers from Coventry in 1987 and formed a strong attacking partnership with one Tony Adcock. Posh boss Mark Lawrenson, presumably as he didn't recognise Adcock's class, sanctioned a £40k move for Culpin who promptly declared he would 'shoot Posh up the Football League.' To be fair he top scored with 10 goals, despite starting juist 21 matches, as Posh won promotion from Division Four under Chris Turner in the 1990-91 season, but the following season Adcock did turn up at London Road and Culplin became a permanent Posh substitute. He was an out-and-out finisher and scored 19 goals in 64 appearances (24 as sub) before moving to Hereford in March, 1992.
2. 19th: STEVE PHILLIPS
'Inchy' Phillips (he was very small) was a prolific lower league goalscorer. He had two spells with Cobblers and top scored in the entire country with 36 goals for Brentford in the 1977-78 season. Lil Fuccillo signed him on loan for Posh from Southend when he was caretaker-manager following the sacking of John Wile in November 1986 and he scored on his debut, a 1-1 draw at Exeter. Noel Cantwell didn't fancy him as much when he returned as Posh manager, but he did bag a hat-trick in a 4-0 win at Newport just before he left the club in 1988. Newport were so hard-up Posh had to pay for the matchball generally given to a hat-trick scorer! Phillips scored 17 goals in 57 Posh games (2 as a sub).
3. 18th: JAMES QUINN
Not be confused with a far superior Northern Irish international striker who joined Posh called Jimmy Quinn, this Mark Wright (pictured with the player) signing was classy enough to win 50 caps for his country and played in a famous World Cup qualfying win over England in 2005 while a Posh player. Quinn was a quality player, but he never really found his feet at Posh for whom he scored just 7 goals in 26 appearances (3 as a sub). He went on to join Northampton, but managed just one goal for them. Quinn admitted he didn't enjoy the hurly-burly of the lower divisions.
4. 17th: JOHN FAIRBROTHER
This forward had the grim task of replacing the great Derek Dougan in the number nine shirt at Posh, but he did a great job. He scored twice in a famous 4-0 League Cup win over then First Division leaders Burnley in 1965 and in the 1966-67 campaign he top scored for Posh with 23 goals. Fairbrother bagged 14 goals in 26 appearances the following season before he was sold to Cobblers for £7k. He went to on to claim 56 goals in 140 games for Cobblers.