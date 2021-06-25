The top 10 signings made by Peterborough United’s Championship rivals so far

4. Jordan Rhodes, 31, striker, Huddersfield, free transfer from Sheffield Wednesday

A name that needs no introduction but the career of Jordan Rhodes has fallen on hard times in recent years and he has returned to his former club to see if they can be the ones to finally reinvigorate him after lacklustre spells at Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and Norwich. He launched his career at Huddersfield, scoring 36 goals in 40 League One games in 2011/12, the year after he played at Old Trafford as the Terriers were beaten by Posh in the play-off final. He then moved to Blackburn and enjoyed three successive 20-plus goal returns in the Championship before the goals dried up. Carlos Corberan has decided he is worth the gamble to try and sort out his goal-shy side. Verdict: Not sure the magic is still there.

Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images