The top 10 signings made by Peterborough United’s Championship rivals so far

Posh have re-signed players but are yet to move in the transfer market, as the players returned to training yesterday (June 24).
With the announcement that club captain Mark Beevers has signed a new three-year contract at the Weston Homes Stadium this week, Posh’s tally of promotion winners tied down to new deals has reached seven.
Beevers joins Christy Pym, Dan Butler, Frankie Kent, Nathan Thompson, Ronnie Edwards and Ricky-Jade Jones in committing to the club for next season’s foray into the Championship and beyond but they are yet to be joined by any new faces; the key word for Posh fans this summer has been patience.
As co-owner Darragh MacAnthony said in a playful Instagram message: “Dont stress, trust El President, all is coming. I know we are all desperate for signings but you can’t rush the process. We’re going to have a great season in the Championship, we’re going to attack that bad boy. I am working hard, don’t you worry about that.”
While the club are working hard to capture their targets, their divisional rivals have been doing the exact same and have got a number of those deals over the line.
Below are some of the key deals already done by Posh’s potential rivals this season.
1. Josh Bowler, winger, 22, Blackpool, free transfer from Everton
Having had so much success with Everton’s Ellis Sims on loan last season, Neil Critchley has returned to the Merseyside club to find his replacement. Bowler spent last season playing in Everton’s academy, for whom he has a Premier League 2 winners medal, but spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan in the Championship with Hull, making 31 appearances. Everton agreed to pay up to £4m to QPR for Bowler’s services in 2017 and he still has youth on his side to prove he was worth it. He will be looking to make his big breakthrough into senior football this season and with Critchley’s experience of working with young players, Bloomfield Road could be just the place. Verdict: Definitely one to watch.
Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
2. Shayne Lavery, 22, striker, Blackpool, free transfer from Linfield
Another young player Blackpool have brought in to score them goals is Northern Ireland’s Shayne Lavery. He enjoyed an outstanding campaign last season in his homeland, netting 30 times in 38 matches as Linfield won the Irish league and cup double. He joined an exclusive club by becoming only the third man to win the Danske Bank Player of the Year and Dream Spanish Homes Young Player of the Year award. He joins Stuart Dallas, Gavin Whyte and Paul Byrne. He will be hoping to emulate the success of the first two in England but as Posh know, stepping up from the Irish leagues can be tough. Both Chris Forrester and Joe Gormley swiftly returned home. Verdict: Could struggle with the step up.
Photo: AFP via Getty Images
3. Matty Pearson, 27, defender, Huddersfield, free transfer from Luton
Hatters fans were disappointed to see one of their star performers depart Kenilworth Road this summer, especially to such a close divisional rival. Pearson’s departure looks to be a symptom of Luton’s contract renewal policy, which has been criticised by fans. The versatile defender, who can play as centre-back in either a three or a four as well as in midfield has been described as a no-nonsense defender, who is as hard as nails. That could be just what Huddersfield are after following their relegation from the Premier League and their slide into becoming a team that other sides enjoy playing against. Verdict: Bit of a coup for Huddersfield, may go under the radar but a good signing.
Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images
4. Jordan Rhodes, 31, striker, Huddersfield, free transfer from Sheffield Wednesday
A name that needs no introduction but the career of Jordan Rhodes has fallen on hard times in recent years and he has returned to his former club to see if they can be the ones to finally reinvigorate him after lacklustre spells at Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and Norwich. He launched his career at Huddersfield, scoring 36 goals in 40 League One games in 2011/12, the year after he played at Old Trafford as the Terriers were beaten by Posh in the play-off final. He then moved to Blackburn and enjoyed three successive 20-plus goal returns in the Championship before the goals dried up. Carlos Corberan has decided he is worth the gamble to try and sort out his goal-shy side. Verdict: Not sure the magic is still there.
Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images