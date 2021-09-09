The real Posh boss Darren Ferguson.

The team Peterborough United fans would pick for the Championship match at Sheffield United

The PT turned team selection for Peterborough United’s Championship fixture at Sheffield United on Saturday (September 11) over to the club’s fans.

By Alan Swann
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 10:22 am

Votes were cast to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter and here’s the chosen team in a 3-4-1-2 formation...

Alan Swann’s team selection can be found here

1. CHRISTY PYM

The current number one picked up 89% of the votes cast. Dai Cornell collected 9% and young Will Blackmore picked up 2%.

Photo Sales

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

We gave four options for the defensive back three and the favoured one had Thompson on the right side (29.6%).

Photo Sales

3. FRANKIE KENT

Kent featured in the three most popular defensive choices. 28.7% of votes cast had him on the right side of the back three, just fewer (29.6%) than placed him in the middle.

Photo Sales

4. DAN BUTLER

Butler has only played once as a left centre-back, but he did well enough to pip summer signing for this position on Saturday. 29.6% voted for (from the right) Thompson/Kent/Butler...28/7% went Kent/Thompson/Butler...24.1% wanted Kent/Thompson/Knight and 17.2% went for Thompson/Kent/Knight.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3