The team Peterborough United fans would pick for the Championship match at Sheffield United

Votes were cast to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter and here’s the chosen team in a 3-4-1-2 formation...
1. CHRISTY PYM
The current number one picked up 89% of the votes cast. Dai Cornell collected 9% and young Will Blackmore picked up 2%.
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
We gave four options for the defensive back three and the favoured one had Thompson on the right side (29.6%).
3. FRANKIE KENT
Kent featured in the three most popular defensive choices. 28.7% of votes cast had him on the right side of the back three, just fewer (29.6%) than placed him in the middle.
4. DAN BUTLER
Butler has only played once as a left centre-back, but he did well enough to pip summer signing for this position on Saturday. 29.6% voted for (from the right) Thompson/Kent/Butler...28/7% went Kent/Thompson/Butler...24.1% wanted Kent/Thompson/Knight and 17.2% went for Thompson/Kent/Knight.