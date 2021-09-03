ALAN SWANN’s first Peterborough United starting line-up now that the transfer window is closed... there’s no room for a couple of big summer signings

It was tough which is a comment on the strength in depth now at the club. Two big summer signings and one in-form midfielder are all on my substitutes’ bench.
I’m playing a 3-4-2-1 formation against a Sheffield United team that strengthened considerably in the last couple of days of transfer window business.
Remember it’s the team I would pick, not the one I think Posh boss Darren Ferguson would pick.
1. CHRISTY PYM
Darren Ferguson's number one was much more assured under the high ball and from crosses last weekend, helped by the tactic of ensuring a less crowded penalty area. His kicking can relieve pressure and even start attacks.
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
It's already clear that Thompson will be an automatic selection this season when fit and free of suspension. He's a calm head in a defence that's yet to keep a clean sheet and his ability to bring the ball out from the back is a big plus. I'm playing him on the right of a back three, although I'm a little concerned he could get exposed if Joe Ward heglects his defensive duties.
3. FRANKIE KENT
Kent has been my man of the match in the last two Posh matches and he was particularly impressive in the game and a half he spent in the middle of the back three. He's been very positive and attacked the ball aggressively in the air. He'll need to do the same against another strong, physical team next week.
4. DAN BUTLER
The real manager sprang a selection surprise last weekend when deploying Butler as the left-sided centre-back and it worked a treat. Butler held his position well and cleared balls out of the penalty area regularly as a result. Butler will play against the Blades, but whether or not he stays in a more central position depends on how positive Darren Ferguson wants to play. If he wants to operate more defensivey Josh Knight will come in as a centre-back with Butler moved to wing-back. Knight has not yet shown the form he's capable of though.