The PT is not yet giving up hope of Peterborough United making the play-offs and suggests three changes ahead of Burton Albion clash
It is too soon for Peterborough United to completely throw in the towel in the League One play-off race.
The mood among the fanbase is decidedly downbeat since the disappointment of Saturday’s dismal 3-0 home defeat by Cheltenham but there are still 11 games to go.
Even if many think Posh will ultimately fall short, it is far soon for the team selection to cast an eye to next season.
For this reason, The PT has still picked the strongest possible side in a 4-2-3-1 to face Burton Albion on Tuesday night (7:45pm).
Hector Kyprianou looks to be struggling with an injury that forced him off against Cheltenham.