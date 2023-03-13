News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Will Norris fails to prevent Alfie May from scoring from almost the halfway line against Cheltenham. Photo: Joe Dent.
Will Norris fails to prevent Alfie May from scoring from almost the halfway line against Cheltenham. Photo: Joe Dent.
Will Norris fails to prevent Alfie May from scoring from almost the halfway line against Cheltenham. Photo: Joe Dent.

The PT is not yet giving up hope of Peterborough United making the play-offs and suggests three changes ahead of Burton Albion clash

It is too soon for Peterborough United to completely throw in the towel in the League One play-off race.

By Alan Swann
2 minutes ago

The mood among the fanbase is decidedly downbeat since the disappointment of Saturday’s dismal 3-0 home defeat by Cheltenham but there are still 11 games to go.

Even if many think Posh will ultimately fall short, it is far soon for the team selection to cast an eye to next season.

For this reason, The PT has still picked the strongest possible side in a 4-2-3-1 to face Burton Albion on Tuesday night (7:45pm).

Hector Kyprianou looks to be struggling with an injury that forced him off against Cheltenham.

Maybe not a popular call but I'm not going to dump Norris on the bench after a poor day against Cheltenham. A lack of an experienced back-up makes that call easier, needs to improve though.

1. WILL NORRIS

Maybe not a popular call but I'm not going to dump Norris on the bench after a poor day against Cheltenham. A lack of an experienced back-up makes that call easier, needs to improve though.

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
He has shown promise when bringing the ball forward and taking men on, needs to do it more often rather than taking the easier pass back but should have an opportunity to get forward.

2. NATHANAEL OGBETA

He has shown promise when bringing the ball forward and taking men on, needs to do it more often rather than taking the easier pass back but should have an opportunity to get forward.

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
The best of the Posh centre backs in recent weeks and should be the one to keep his place.

3. RONNIE EDWARDS

The best of the Posh centre backs in recent weeks and should be the one to keep his place.

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
All is forgiven. He played well in his two games back in, Frankie Kent is not the player he was.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

All is forgiven. He played well in his two games back in, Frankie Kent is not the player he was.

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
League One