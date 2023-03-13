It is too soon for Peterborough United to completely throw in the towel in the League One play-off race.

The mood among the fanbase is decidedly downbeat since the disappointment of Saturday’s dismal 3-0 home defeat by Cheltenham but there are still 11 games to go.

Even if many think Posh will ultimately fall short, it is far soon for the team selection to cast an eye to next season.

For this reason, The PT has still picked the strongest possible side in a 4-2-3-1 to face Burton Albion on Tuesday night (7:45pm).

Hector Kyprianou looks to be struggling with an injury that forced him off against Cheltenham.

1 . WILL NORRIS Maybe not a popular call but I'm not going to dump Norris on the bench after a poor day against Cheltenham. A lack of an experienced back-up makes that call easier, needs to improve though. Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales

2 . NATHANAEL OGBETA He has shown promise when bringing the ball forward and taking men on, needs to do it more often rather than taking the easier pass back but should have an opportunity to get forward. Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales

3 . RONNIE EDWARDS The best of the Posh centre backs in recent weeks and should be the one to keep his place. Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales

4 . JOSH KNIGHT All is forgiven. He played well in his two games back in, Frankie Kent is not the player he was. Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales