The Posh: Bournemouth vs Peterborough United at Vitality Stadium - follow live blog as Posh secure excellent point
Peterborough United travel to high-flying Bournemouth in another tough Championship away day (March 8, 7:45pm).
Jack Taylor’s return from injury will boost Grant McCann’s side but they are expected to be without both Steven Benda and Nathan Thompson.
Bournemouth have slipped to third after losing last time out against Preston but could well boast a side featuring Siriki Dembele.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Bournemouth vs Posh
Last updated: Tuesday, 08 March, 2022, 21:38
- 7:45pm kick-off
- Jack Taylor and Frankie Kent return to the squad
- Nathan Thompson and Steven Benda out injured
- Posh have scored once in their last 8 league games
- Siriki Dembele could feature for Bournemouth
- Bournemouth looking to move second in the table
Full-time
Well done Posh
90 mins 1-1
Knight heads away a good Cantwell cross. Burrows hoofs it at a Bournemouth shoot, deflects for a goalkick. surely it.
90 mins 1-1
Cantwell clips a ball into the box. Solanke slides to turn it goalwards. Lowe is there too and it actually goes off low out of play. No more than a minute to go.
90 mins 1-1
Deflected Christie shot has hearts racing but Cornell confidently catches it.
90 mins 1-1
Good run all the way to the byline from Jones but well defended in the end from Phillips.
4 added on
89 mins 1-1
Ward then delivers a good corner but Fuchs fouls the keeper.
88 mins 1-1
Out of nothing. Ward skins Zemura. Drives into the box. shoots low cross the keeper, good block on the slide from Kelly. Corner
87 mins 1-1 Bournemouth subs
Jamal Lowe on for Billing and Dembele goes off for Marcondes. Loud boos from the Posh fans who made the trip.
85 mins 1-1
6 to go. This is like a siege now. Taylor and Jones have hardly touched the ball in the last five minutes. Christie drives the ball into Cornell’s arms from a wide angle. A regulation save.