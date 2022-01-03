The Peterborough United signings who turned out to be crushing disappointments include the million-pound man who cost Posh £92k a goal and the first substitute to then be substituted later in the game!

4. MICK MARTIN

Posh boss John Wile felt he'd made a major signing coup when former Manchester United and West Brom midfielder Martin came to help a struggling Fourth Division side in 1985. He'd won over 50 caps for the Republic of Ireland by then. Martin was 33 when he turned up, but he was no Freddie Hill who had pitched up at Posh a decade earlier to win the Division Four title at a similar age. He had gone after 13 games for a poor Posh team. He went on to join Rotherham where he is pictured (back, left) next to defender Phil Crosby who went on to win a promotion with Posh in 1991. on the right of the front row is Mick Gooding who also went on to play for Posh.