The Peterborough United signings who turned out to be crushing disappointments include the million-pound man who cost Posh £92k a goal and the first substitute to then be substituted later in the game!

Posh have signed their fair share of duds, including many that looked excellent purchases at the time of their arrival.
Here is a list of signings who didn’t live up to expectations, some supplied by Posh fans and others from PT Posh writer Alan Swann.
No members of the current Posh squad were considered.
1. ERNIE MOSS
Big Ernie scored goals at every club during his lenghty Football League career, except between January and December 1976 which is the 11 months he spent at Posh after arriving for a club record £25k. The powerful centre-forward never settled at London Road and left after scoring 12 goals in 41 outings. He joined Mansfield for £20k and immediately started scoring again.
2. STEVE BUTLER
Butler was another free-scoring striker whose goals dried up after joining Posh in as player-coach in 1998. It didn't help that he used to play successfully for Cambridge United or that he'd replaced the ridiculously popular Jimmy Quinn or that he'd been hyped up by Posh manager Barry Fry to such an extent fans thought Gary Lineker had been signed. But Butler rarely threatened to score for Posh and the fans were quick to turn on him. Three goals and four months later Butler was playing for Stevenage.
3. PHIL CHAPPLE
Chapple was an outstanding and dominant centre-back for successful Cambridge United and Charlton Athletic sides for many years when Barry Fry brought him for Posh on a free transfer in 1998. Just the man to shore up a dodgy defence we thought, but he only played one game in his first full season because of injury and only 15 times in total before he retired. A painful-looking running style (very slow) led to an unkind nickname and Chapple took up coaching. Now scouting for Luton Town.
Photo: Midlands
4. MICK MARTIN
Posh boss John Wile felt he'd made a major signing coup when former Manchester United and West Brom midfielder Martin came to help a struggling Fourth Division side in 1985. He'd won over 50 caps for the Republic of Ireland by then. Martin was 33 when he turned up, but he was no Freddie Hill who had pitched up at Posh a decade earlier to win the Division Four title at a similar age. He had gone after 13 games for a poor Posh team. He went on to join Rotherham where he is pictured (back, left) next to defender Phil Crosby who went on to win a promotion with Posh in 1991. on the right of the front row is Mick Gooding who also went on to play for Posh.