The Peterborough United player who was desperate to get out of London Road

Former Peterborough United defender Christian Burgess has been reflecting on the 10th anniversary of his departure from London Road.

The PT’s sister paper the Portsmouth News conducted the interview.

Burgess was sold to Pompey after one inconsistent campaign with Posh. He looked a cultured centre-back when he arrived from Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee in August 2014, but the dismissal of manager Darren Ferguson in February of that season and the appointment, initially in a caretaker capacity, of Dave Robertson saw Burgess removed from the starting line-up.

Christian Burgess in his Posh days. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh promptly went on a four-game winning streak under Robertson, and without Burgess, who started just one game under the new boss. He left London Road that summer after 33 appearances and four goals and dropped down a division to Pompey.

Burgess has gone to enjoy a strong career through. He won a League Two title with Pompey before moving on to Belgian football with Union Saint-Gilloise, helping them to their first Belgian title in 90 years last season. Burgess and his club will play Champions League football next season.

Burgess said: “I signed for Pompey almost on the phone when they told me what the terms were. I was away in Croatia and the terms were only a little more than what I was on at Peterborough. I wanted to get out and they wanted me out, so it was more of a straightforward move than anything.

“I saw Pompey’s potential as a big club. I remember playing there, the fans and the atmosphere so it was a no-brainer for me. I didn't negotiate, I said yes I’ll take it. I didn’t even know who else they were going to sign.

“I was offered £200 more a week and was very happy to sign it. This was Pompey, after all. Paul Cook Cookie was also there, a really good manager whose Chesterfield team had impressed me with their style of play. If he’s the manager and it’s a club as big as Pompey, it just equals success.

“I was desperate to get out of Peterborough so we just took what we were given, there was no negotiating, I just wanted to prove myself and play for Pompey. We didn’t even try to negotiate, I just said to my agent: ‘Yes, let’s do it, let’s go.”