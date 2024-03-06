Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh against Northampton. Photo David Lowndes.

Jones describes himself as ‘basically a Posh fan’ having been raised in the city, while spending a decade at the club’s Academy. Two five-goal displays at London Road against deadliest rivals Cobblers and Cambridge United have therefore been a source of much joy.

The 21 year-old striker was a surprise starter against the Cobblers after making a quicker-than-expected recovery from a hamstring problem which forced him off in the previous Posh match.

And he made the most of it, carrying out some exuberant pressing which enabled Posh to recover possession at will against outclassed opponents. It’s a shame his unselfish performance didn’t enable him to boost his tally of 11 goals for the season, but Jones is comfortable with his role in the side.

Ricky-Jade Jones enjoying the Posh celebrations after a goal against Northampton. Photo David Lowndes.

“I love pressing and it has to start from the front so my first job is to help win the ball back,” Jones stated. “If I can do that successfully it keeps us on the front foot and we can then try and score as many goals as possible. I know my role in the team. I can run about for 70 minutes and if I can rush defenders into errors it will help us play our game.

"These derby days are big for a Peterborough lad. I’m basically a fan and there is nothing better than scoring five goals against your biggest rivals. It’s great to have results like that over them.

“We conceded a sloppy goal last night, but our heads didn’t drop and we went on to play really well.

"It’s done now though and our focus is already on Burton on Saturday.”

The trip to Burton on Saturday is the only League One game away from home for Posh in March as they expect the scheduled fixture at Cheltenham on March 23 to be postponed because of international call-ups.