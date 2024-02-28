The Peterborough United player who will play as high as he wants and the striker who will score 25 goals next season
And he’s backing striker Ricky-Jade Jones to score 25 goals for Posh next season.
Burrows (22) will skipper Posh in the EFL Trophy Final against League One rivals Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley on April 7. Jones (21), like his captain, is a graduate from the Posh Academy.
MacAnthony made his claims on the latest edition of his popular ‘Hard Truth’ podcast.
"Harrison can go on and play as high as he likes,” MacAnthony stated. “Technically he’s top notch and he creates goals for fun. He also scores goals and you don’t captain your hometown club at the age of 22 if you don’t have something about you.
"He’s been playing left-back even though he’s not really a full-back, but he’s developed physically this season. No wonder so many clubs were in for him during the transfer window, but he’s in no rush to leave and it would be lovely to see him pick up a trophy at Wembley.
"And there are 40 clubs including some in the Championship who would love to have Ricky in their squad. He’s playing his first season as a central striker and he has 11 goals. He could easily get to 15 this season and next season natural evolution would see him get to 25.
"Ricky effectively clinched the game for us at Blackpool in the Trophy semi-final as no other player would have reached that through ball and won us a penalty to make it 2-0.”