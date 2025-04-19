The odds remain heavily in Peterborough United's favour despite early and late kicks in the teeth on Good Friday

Ricky-Jade Jones celebrates his goal for Posh v Stockport County. Photo David Lowndes.

It looks like Peterborough United will stumble over the line in the scramble for safety in League One.

Sky Bet have Posh at 500/1 to be relegated and there’s a reason why bookmakers drive fast cars and live in big houses.

However it’s also natural for those of us closer to the club to be slightly less confident. I doubt I’m the only one who constantly scours the remaining League One fixtures looking for potential pitfalls. Injuries have returned at a bad time with three players – Mo Susoho, Cian Hayes and Archie Collins – all likely to miss the rest of the season.

Was there disappointment at failing to see out the Good Friday game on Saturday? Of course. Was there frustration that instead of an eight-point gap to safety it remained at six? Naturally.

Carl Johnston in action for Posh v Stockport County. Photo David Lowndes.

But Posh have just completed what was, on paper at least, their hardest remaining fixture and they are really no worse off. A 1-1 draw with a Stockport County team who had won their previous four matches is not a bad result even if a 90th-minute equaliser meant it didn’t feel like it.

Posh have a game in hand on the team occupying the final relegation spot and a far superior goal difference. Another season in League One could well be certain at 5pm on Monday. Let us hope so for the sake of our nerves.

TALKING POINTS FROM POSH 1, STOCKPORT 1….

1) As well as Posh played at Wembley they needed two outstanding goals to beat Birmingham City 2-0. They still didn't make the most of other promising situations on the counter attack to kill off the League One champions in the second-half. The issue of poor final balls and questionable decision-making was again apparent on Good Friday in a game where neither side created very much at all, although each scored with a quality finish. Posh need to be more ruthless when they get ahead. Their pace and quality going forward should be a lethal combination on the breakaway, but yesterday passes went astray or were intercepted. Not enough were played in behind a cumbersome-looking back four to a rampant and confident Ricky-Jade Jones.

Abraham Odoh in action for Posh v Stockport. Photo David Lowndes.

2) Posh lost Archie Collins to a fifth minute injury and winger Cian Hayes just seven minutes after he’d come on as a second-half substitute. For this game at least the second injury was more important than the first. Ryan De Havilland did a sound job in place of Collins in midfield, but Hayes leaving meant a re-organisation of the attack which didn’t help the cause. Jones, who had taken his goal beautifully, had to shift to the left wing where he was up against a quick full-back. Gustav Lindgren just can’t get into games, although when he did he was offered no protection from the latest hopeless referee.

3) Posh boss Darren Ferguson wanted to freshen up his starting line-up on Monday, but those injuries might stop there being too many changes. Carl Johnston should certainly come back for James Dornelly at right-back against a Barnsley side struggling for results, but who have clear and obvious attacking threats. Sam Hughes will presumably return even though Oscar Wallin and Emmanuel Fernandez defended their penalty area superbly yesterday. Fernandez did take a knock though so he could be left out. De Havilland will start alongside Kyprianou, but I wonder whether or not Ferguson will play Kwame Poku as the number 10? He would revel in the extra space likely to be afforded in an away game. Hayes’ injury might scupper that thought unless Posh move Mothersille to the left and play Odoh on the right where he didn’t look comfortable yesterday.

4) Jones looked fatigued with a quarter of the game still to play yesterday. That was hardly surprising given his workload and workrate in recent games. Can he go again on Monday, which would be his 200th Posh appearance? He will probably have to now as it looks one hell of a risk to start Lindgren on what we've seen so far. The Swede should be given starts though as soon as Posh are safe.

5) Posh need at most three points from four games at Barnsley (won our last three there), at home to Bolton (haven’t beaten them in the last five meetings), at Mansfield (bullied us on Boxing Day) and at Rotherham (lost 4-0 there last time). But remember if Posh lose all four, Bristol Rovers will still need to get at least seven points from games against Stevenage, Reading and Blackpool. If Posh pick up just a single point from their remaining games Rovers will almost certainly have to win their final three to get past them. That’s why Rovers are 2/5 to go down with Sky Bet and Posh are 500/1!

Other relegation odds: Burton 15/8, Mansfield 33/1, Northampton 33/1, Wigan 500/1.